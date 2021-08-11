Tropical Storm Fred is likely to form on Tuesday; Florida may be on the way





Fred would be the sixth named hurricane season in the Atlantic.

The chance of riots forming in a tropical storm is high at 90% for up to 48 hours.

Much of Florida remains in the system’s five-day forecast cone. SARASOTA, Flaka. Caribbean Adisturbancewas expected to become Fred Tropical Storm, the sixth named hurricane season in the Atlantic, National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday. Florida may be on the storm road, but forecasters said it was too early to determine the exact route. The disorder, labeled as Potential Tropical Cyclone Six, moved across the southern Leeward Islands overnight Monday and occurred about 40 miles southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday evening, according to thecenter. It had maximum steady winds of 40 mph and was moving west-northwest at 17 km / h. A tropical storm has maximum sustained winds of at least 39 mph. Possible Tropical Cyclone Six exceeded that target Tuesday night and forecasters said it is close to the name of Tropical Storm Fred. Dennis Feltgen, spokesman for the U.S. National Hurricane Center, told the Associated Press that the system did not yet have a closed, low-level circulation. Until that happens, we basically have a strong tropical wave, he said. The gradual strengthening forecast, and the unrest was expected to become a tropical storm on Tuesday evening, the center said. The disorder is expected to pass near or over the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Tuesday and early Wednesday, be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday and be near the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands on Thursday. A tropical storm warning was effective for Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic. Heavy rain is likely over the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, which can lead to floods, urban flooding and small streams and possible landslides. The greatest threat to floods will be in the eastern and southeastern parts of Puerto Rico. Tropical storm conditions are likely elsewhere along the northern coasts of the Dominican Republic, northern Haiti, Turks and Caicos and southeastern Bahamas starting late Wednesday. The system could intensify once it reaches waters in southern Florida or the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend, forecasters said. But that path may change depending on the wind cut and whether the storm traces over water or land. “The system is being driven west-northwest by circulation around a large high-pressure area over the central Atlantic,” AccuWeatherhurricane expert Dan Kottlowski tha. Florida and the Keys may be in the system path.This scenario could unfold if the high-pressure zone weakens and allows the system to turn further north, Kottlowski said. There were no named storms since Hurricane Elsa dissipated July 9. The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be active, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a forecast updated last week: 15 to 21 named storms can develop; seven 10 can be hurricanes. An average season breeds seven hurricanes and peaks in August, September and October. If the predictions are true, this year will be a record sixth year in a row with activity above normal. Hurricane season is coming to us during a pandemic:Here’s what you need to protect yourself. Follow the path of a storm you are creating Contributing: Doyle Rice and Jeanine Santucci

