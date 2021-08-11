COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 1 new Halifax-related travel case





Nova Scotia reported a new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday and no cure. The case is in the Central Area and relates to travel. Currently, Nova Scotia has 17 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, one person is in the ICU. READ MM MORE: NS elections: 3 candidates, 3 parties to address mental health crisis in provinces According to the province, Nova Scotia Health Authority laboratories completed 2,239 tests the day before. As of Monday, 1,397,515 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 652,086 young Scots received their second dose. As of April 1, there have been 4,166 positive cases of COVID-19 and 27 deaths. There are 4,122 resolved cases. The story goes down the ad Vaccination appointments issued All Nova Scotias community vaccination clinics are offering new appointments this week to encourage Nova Scots who have not yet been fully vaccinated to get their first or second dose. Trends Chinese court upholds death sentence for Robert Schellenberg in drug smuggling case

An impossible choice: Leave your 5-year-old son in custody or risk being tortured Many places also offer reserved meetings, the province said. Clinics will provide the Pfizer vaccine, which is available to anyone 12 years of age and older. The Dartmouth General drive location will also offer the Moderna vaccine for people 18 years of age and older from 11 August.















1:59

Liberal leader of NS says if re-elected he will create a vaccine certificate





Liberal leader of NS says if re-elected he will create a vaccine certificate

The province said most community clinics will remain open until Friday, August 13th. After that date, these community-wide vaccine clinics will be closed, with the exception of the IWK Community Vaccine Clinic, and the Dartmouth General General-drive vaccine clinic. The story goes down the ad “Anyone who has a second-dose appointment booked after Aug. 13 at any of the community vaccine clinics scheduled to close by that date should set up their appointment or reschedule to a pharmacy clinic.” said the province in a statement. Any meeting that is not relocated or rescheduled will be canceled by the province. As of Tuesday, 67.1 per cent of all young Scots had received two doses of the vaccine; 76.7 percent have received at least one dose. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8100454/ns-covid-19-update-august-10-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos