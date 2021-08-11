International
Low COVID-19 data could lead Alberta to ‘blind flight’ in pandemic: experts
Alberta will soon complete mass coronavirus testing and has concerns about the future of COVID-19 data in the province.
Doctors have opposed the abolition of mass testing, the abolition of mandatory requirements to be isolated after a positive test, and the elimination of contact tracking for the general public, while the province has been defended since the new protocols were announced in late July.
Nazeem Muhajarine, an epidemiologist at the University of Saskatchewan, said the changes would have an impact on COVID-19 data collection.
It will have a significant negative effect on the type of information we would need to have to continuously inform our behavior, he said.
Decisions that people make from moment to moment, day by day, what to do and not to do given where COVID-19 cases are spreading, where explosions are taking place.
Muhajarine said the changes put Alberta in an interesting and difficult situation and he hopes the other provinces will not follow suit,
Alberta is the strange province outside. It really is an exception in Canada in the way they are responding to COVID in mid-August, he said.
The only modeling released by the province was near the start of the pandemic; no other model has been shared with the Albertans. While modeling may not be a crystal ball, it can give a sense of what is to come.
At the height of the third wave, new daily case numbers fell just under 2,500. An analysis by developmental biology Gosia Gasperowicz, which is based at the University of Calgary, predicts there will be 5,000 new daily cases in Alberta by mid-September.
Does not take into account changes. With the changes, it will probably be faster, Gasperowicz said.
However, she acknowledges that it will be difficult to model moving forward if the data is incomplete.
We do not know what is happening and it is super dangerous, said Gasperowicz.
If we do not know, and only rely on when hospitals are full, cases will still increase and hospitalizations will still increase exponentially before bending over.
Sally Otto, an expert in mathematical modeling of biological systems and evolutionary biology, is part of a team in BC modeling COVID-19 in both that province and Alberta.
BC COVID-19 Alberta Modeling Group projects will see numbers never seen before in the province during the pandemic, both when it comes to new daily cases and hospitalizations.
“If Alberta returns to the curve, those predictions will not come true,” Otto said.
“What is worrying is that Alberta does not seem to be interested in bending this curve in the near future.”
Otto also noted that changes in data collection will affect how the province responds to COVID-19.
Basically, garbage inside, garbage outside. If we now start to have no data, the model forecasts may not lead us to what is likely to be seen in the near future. And who wants to fly blind? she said.
Blind flight without data, with the increase in the number of cases, is a public health nightmare.
An Alberta Health spokesman said the province is moving to targeted and local measures in high-risk areas and turning its attention to other health issues facing the province.
(Chief Medical Officer of Health) Dr. (Deena) Hinshaw and her team made changes to the COVID-19 adaptation that will take effect in the middle of the month according to the best possible scientific data, said spokeswoman Lisa Glover.
“We want that data to be accessible to Albertans and we are working to make it happen in the coming weeks as COVID adaptation measures take effect.”
Glover also said the province will rely on wastewater surveillance, clinical testing, surveillance supervision in primary care and blast testing to monitor trends and impacts.
The changes take effect on August 16th
Mandatory provincial camouflage orders will be removed. Some camouflage in acute care or in ongoing care facilities may still be necessary.
Isolation after a positive COVID-19 test result will no longer be required, but is strongly recommended.
Individuals with symptoms of any respiratory infection should still stay home until the symptoms resolve.
Staying home when you are sick remains an important way to care for those around us without passing any infection.
Isolation hotels and quarantine support will no longer be available.
Testing will be available for symptomatic Albertans when needed to help guide patient care decisions.
This test will be available through assessment centers until 31 August and, after that, will be in primary care settings, including doctors’ offices. For those with serious illnesses requiring urgent or urgent care, testing will be available in acute care and hospital settings.
COVID-19 testing will also be provided as needed in high-risk outbreaks, such as in ongoing care facilities.
Public health will focus on investigating serious cases requiring hospitalization and any deaths due to COVID-19.
Explosion management and prevention measures will continue to focus on outbreaks in high-risk environments, such as ongoing and acute care facilities.
Community outbreaks will continue to be addressed as needed.
Nurseries and schools will be supported with measures that would be effective for any respiratory virus if outbreaks are identified.
The changes take effect on August 31st
COVID-19 testing will no longer be available through assessment centers. It will be available in primary care settings, including doctors’ offices, or in acute care and hospital settings.
Universal camouflage will not be required in schools once students return. However, it is recommended as a temporary outbreak intervention in response to respiratory outbreaks. A guidance document to support return to schools is being finalized and will be published in mid-August.
–With photos by Emily Mertz of Global News
