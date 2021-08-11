0.2% of vaccinated residents in Tompkins County have received COVID | Special coronavirus coverage





Despite a rather dramatic increase in recent cases of COVID-19, the Tompkins County Department of Health claims that vaccination remains the best tool to combat the new delta variant. As of January 2021, 0.2% of the vaccinated population of Tompkins Countys have been diagnosed with COVID. Currently, more than 67,000 residents have been fully vaccinated. According to the Department of Health and the CDC, vaccinated individuals continue to have very high levels of protection against serious illness, hospitalization, and death from the virus. However, the recent increase in fully vaccinated individuals testing positive for COVID-19 reflects national and state trends. The Department of Health attributes positive local cases to in-house gatherings and home trips. Since May, cases among vaccinated individuals have been found in 0.1% of the fully vaccinated population. Of the 315 new positive cases between May 1 and July 30, 84 were in people who reported being fully vaccinated, or about 26.67% of cases. According to the CDC, cases of COVID progression in vaccinated individuals are expected, as no vaccine is 100% effective in preventing disease. It is also said that there will be a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, hospitalized or die from COVID-19. However, there is also evidence to show that vaccination makes the disease less severe for those who are vaccinated and still get sick. The best thing we can do to stop this pandemic and keep each other healthy and safe is to get vaccinated, said Dr. William Klepack, medical director of the Tompkins County Department of Health. The data we have shared, together with our hospitalization data show that if you are fully vaccinated, you continue to have a very high degree of protection against serious illness and hospitalization. Positive cases in fully vaccinated individuals continue to be extremely uncommon; Of our entire vaccinated population, far less than one percent of individuals have tested positive for COVID-19. We are advising all residents to get vaccinated and wear a mask because we know they are the best tools to stop the spread of the disease. By doing what we know works, we can stop this pandemic and expect a return to normalcy. The CDC said variants of a virus are expected to occur as viruses constantly change through mutation. The delta variant spreads faster and causes more infections than other variants of the disease. All three vaccines available in the United States protect against delta and other known variants, according to the CDC. All tests for COVID-19 will work for the variants, but they will not tell you which variant you have. The CDC claims that the best way to slow the emergence of new variants is to reduce the spread of infection by taking measures to protect yourself, including getting vaccinated, wearing masks, and practicing good hygiene. The delta variant is currently the most prevalent type of virus in the United States and is almost twice as contagious as previous variants. The CDC said unvaccinated people remain the biggest concern as they pose the greatest risk of transmission. For information on vaccination clinics in Tompkins County, visit https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19popupwith

