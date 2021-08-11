Innu Nation sues NL, federal governments over Muskrat Falls rate cut agreement

Nation Innu is suing Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador to reach the Muskrat Falls rate cut agreement, according to a press release issued Tuesday afternoon.

In the announcement, the nation said its goal is to stop the deal, announced two weeks ago by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister Andrew Furey, “by deleting the benefits promised by Innu Nation Province in exchange for allowing the Muskrat Falls project. to be built on the lands of the Innu Nation ”.

At the time the deal was announced, the Innu Nation was vocal about its frustration with not being invited to discussions on the deal. The group has remained adamant that it should be involved in all discussions regarding the hydroelectric project on the budget, from which millions of royalties were expected to be seen.

“We have no choice but to go to court to defend ourselves. The people of Innu are very angry about this betrayal. The response of the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister to Innu’s concerns about the rate reduction agreement has been extremely disrespectful. and refusing, “said Etienne Rich, chief executive of Innu Nation, in the announcement.

“Canada and the province refuse to accept our reasonable terms for discussions, and instead the province has made it clear that any discussion should be based on the acceptance of the rate mitigation agreement by Innu as it is, regardless of the influence on Innu.”

Earlier this month, Kombi Innu sent letters to Trudeau and Fureyasking about three things:

Immediate access to detailed project financial modeling.

Commitment to reviewing the agreement in principle to ensure the preservation of Innu’s benefits.

A place at the negotiating table for Innu to ensure that the final rate mitigation agreements preserve the promised benefits for Innupeople in the Impact and Benefits Agreement signed in 2011.

Innu Nation said it received a letter from Fureyon on Friday that did not address their demands.

“The Prime Minister promised any discussion on Inovaccepting the current rate reduction agreement. The Prime Minister did not even offer to share financial modeling information, despite telling the public in an interview on August 4 that financial modeling would affect the rate reduction agreement. “Innu’s IBA was already done,” the statement said.

“Innu Nation has therefore filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador to defend its rights and the promised benefits Innu’s approval for the Muscat Falls Project. The allegation is based on the fact that Canada and the province took direct, deliberate action. and crucial to extinguish the financial benefits promised to the Innu people in exchange for their consent that the Muskrat Waterfall could be built. “

The nation said Trudeau and Furey were advised Monday that the group would take legal action.

She alleges that Canada and the province violated their obligations to Innuby – breaking the Crown’s fiduciary duties to Innu, violating their duty to consult and accommodate, and violating the Crown’s honor.

Nation Innu said it understands and supports the easing of rates to help Newfoundland and Labrador residents. However, the statement goes on, “there is no justification for making Innu bear the burden of exceeding the cost over which they had no control, when Innu has already paid the damage to their lands and the rights of the Aborigines.”

“Canada and the provinces had many opportunities and many opportunities to consult with Innu and get things done right: with honesty, integrity and a genuine commitment to reconciliation,” Rich said.

“Instead, they choose to cheat and betray Innu. It angers and saddens us that once again instead of choosing to cooperate and work with Innu in partnership, they decided to try to get us out to see if they can escape with it “

One week ago Indigenous Affairs Minister Lisa Dempster told CBC News that the province is committed to reconciliation and highly values ​​its relationship with Innu and all indigenous groups.

Further, Dempster said the commitments included in the impact and benefits agreement with Innu Nation will be honored.

