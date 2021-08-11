



While plastic pollution has long plagued marine life, there is one species that does not feel so bad when it sees it. A team of researchers from the University of Hull in England was examining the impact of climate change and the plastic dumped on hermit crabs in eastern England. However, what they did not expect to learn was how plastic was sexually awakening crabs. One chemical found in plastic, oleamide, had been proven to be a stimulant for raw shrimp. The researchers observed that when solitary crabs were exposed to the same chemicals, their respiration rate increased, indicating excitement and withdrawal. Our study shows that oleamide attracts solitary crabs. Respiratory rate increases significantly in response to low oleamide concentrations, and hermetic crabs show a behavioral attraction comparable to their response to a nutrition stimulant, “PhD candidate Paula Schirrmacher said in a statementwith Taste like plastic ?:Scientists are using bacteria to turn plastic into vanilla flavor However, the reason why solitary crabs are withdrawn from the additive may provide clues as to how marine life sees plastic as a possible food. Oleamide also bears a striking resemblance to oleic acid, a chemical released by arthropods during decomposition. “As cleaners, herring crabs can mistakenly identify oleamide as a food source, creating a trap,” said Schirrmacher. “This research shows that additional drainage may play an important role in attracting marine life to plastics.” The study of solitary crabs was not the only research showing how plastic is changing marine life. A team led by Katharina Wollenberg Valero found that plastic had different effects on male and female mussels, with females being more sensitive to toxic chemicals found in plastic. We have found that their toxic effect can be amplified in a climate change scenario, said student Luana Fiorella Mincarelli. The World Wildlife Fund estimates that by 2050, there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish, as approximately eight tons of plastic are dumped into the ocean each year. Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter:@jord_mendozawith

