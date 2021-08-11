



A Chinese court has sentenced a Canadian businessman, Michael Spavor, to 11 years in prison after convicting him of espionage on Wednesday, deepening divisions with Canada, which has condemned the case as political hostage-taking. Mr. Spavor has the right to appeal the ruling, but Chinese courts rarely overturn criminal rulings, and his fate may lie in agreements between Beijing, Ottawa and Washington at a time when Beijing’s relations with Western powers are particularly strained. In one short statement online, court in Dandong, a northeastern Chinese city near North Korea, where Mr. Spavor had often done business, also said he would be evicted, but gave no details about the timing. The court said it had found Mr Spavor guilty of taking state secrets and giving them to a foreign beneficiary, but gave no details. The sentence suggests a Beijing court is likely to announce a similar guilty verdict soon in a parallel spying case against another Canadian, Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat arrested at the same time as Mr Spavor, later this year. 2018. The arrests occurred less than two weeks after Vancouver police arrested a Chinese telecom executive, Meng Wanzhou, at the request of U.S. prosecutors.

Ms. Meng remains on bail in Vancouver and has been fighting extradition in the United States, where she faces fraud charges related to her role as the chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei. Mr. Spavors’s sentence came to a close arguments in the Supreme Court of British Columbia if Ms. Meng can be extradited. The arrests of both Michaels and Ms. Meng have opened a fierce rift between Beijing and Ottawa and have increased growing tensions between China and Canada’s democratic allies.

The sentencing will spark anger in Canada, where public attitudes toward the Chinese government have hardened for prosecuting the two Canadians. In particular, many critics have contrasted the harsh conditions that Canadians have faced with Ms. Mengs’s luxurious lifestyle. Canadians have been held in secret prisons for more than two years, separated from their families and with limited legal and consular access. Both were tried in brief and obscure trials in March. Ms. Meng, meanwhile, has come out on $ 10 million Canadian bail at a seven-room mansion in a rare Vancouver neighborhood where she has had private painting and massage lessons. She holds a GPS tracker in her left ankle and has been able to move around Vancouver.

Chinese officials have accused Canada of capturing Ms. Meng and have denied that Mr. Spavor and Mr. Kovrig is being held hostage to pressure Ottawa to allow Ms. Meng to return to China. This is nothing short of a political incident in which Canada played a very embarrassing role as an accomplice, a spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Hua Chunying, said in March in connection with the case of Mrs. Mengs. We call on the Canadian side to release Ms. Meng Wanzhou immediately. But the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, said se z. Spavor and Mr. Kovrig were arrested on false charges as an attempt to pressure us to release the executive, and he has protect Ms. Mengs’ detention is merely an application of the rule of law and the obligations of the Canadian extradition treaty with the United States.

The two Canadians faced trial in March and diplomats from Canada and other supporting governments were excluded from attending the hearings. Another tense Canadian, Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, was initially sentenced to 15 years in prison for methamphetamine trafficking. But in 2019 he was sentenced to death in a one-day retrial, a month after Canadian authorities arrested Ms. Meng. On Tuesday, a Chinese court upheld the death sentence. In 2018, Hu Xijin, editor of the Communist Party-led Global Times newspaper, warned that if Ms. Meng is extradited to the United States, China’s revenge would be far worse than banning a Canadian.

Relations between Canada and China have deteriorated since the 2018 arrests, reflecting Canadian anger over China’s early misuse of the coronavirus outbreak and its all-out crackdown on pro-democracy forces in Hong Kong, a former British colony that has were the source of many immigrants leaving for Canada. Chinese governments are angry with Canada has grown up after the government of Mr. Trudeaus imposed sanctions over Xinjiang, the northwestern Chinese region, where Muslim minorities mostly have inclusive incarceration. The two Canadians were both immigrants using their expertise in Asia when assembled by Chinese state security officers. Mr. Kovrig had has worked since 2017 as a senior advisor to the International Crisis Group, a nonprofit organization that provides analysis and advice on conflicts around the world, including China and North Korea.

Mr. Spavor who speaks fluent Korean, including the distinctive North dialect, promoted cultural tours and business contacts with North Korea. He gained transient fame for helping to organize visits to North Korea in 2013 and 2014 by Dennis Rodman, the former fiery basketball star. Mr Kovrig was held in solitary confinement until he was unaware details of the coronavirus pandemic until October, when Canadian diplomats informed him during a virtual visit, his wife, Vina Nadjibulla, said. The sentencing announcement did not reveal details of the charges against Mr. Kovrig or Mr. Spavor. A report released in 2019 by a news service for the Chinese Communist Party order and law committee said that Mr. Spavor had been a source for Mr. Kovrig, who was a prominent expert on North Korea, the South China Sea and other regional regions problematic countries involving China. The families of the two men have strongly asserted that they are innocent.

Any hope for early release for Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor can rely on negotiations between Beijing and Washington. Western governments including Australia, Britain, France and Germany have expressed outrage at the Chinese treatment of the two Canadians. But the voice that matters most is President Biden, who has said he will seek to secure their release. Human beings are not chips, Mr. Biden said in February, after talks with Mr. Trudeau. We will work together until we get their safe return. But China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, seems unlikely to offer concessions to Canadians without any compromise and, ultimately, the release of Ms. Meng. Allegations of fraud against her relate to Huaweis’ relationship with Iran, which officials in Washington have said tried to circumvent US sanctions.

