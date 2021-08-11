Tracking the Tropics: Fred Tropical Storm forms in the Caribbean





P URDITSIM 11 PM: Tropical Storm Fred has now formed in the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving west at 17 miles per hour with maximum steady winds of 40 miles per hour. Tropical storm conditions are expected in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands overnight, while the Dominican Republic may be seeing similar conditions in the morning. The NHC says there is a possibility of wind and rain in Florida, starting on Friday Keys before moving through parts of the peninsula and Panhandle. However, the exact time is not yet known. A tropical storm warning is in effect for: Puerto Rico, including Culebra and Vieques

US Virgin Islands

Dominican Republic on the south coast from Punta Palenque

to the east and on the north coast by Cabo Frances Viejo to the east A tropical storm clock is in effect for: Dominican Republic on the north coast by Cabo Frances Viejo in

the border of the Dominican Republic / Haiti

Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic in

Gonaives

Gonaives Turks and Caicos Islands

Southeast Bahamas ORIGINAL REPORT: TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) A disturbance in the Caribbean has not yet been classified as a tropical storm, but it is likely to become a overnight Tuesday as it moves near or over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, the National Hurricane Center said at 5 p.m. counseling afternoon. The hurricane said the system’s rain belts were moving over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. At 5 p.m., it was about 10 miles east-southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico with maximum steady winds of 35 mph. The system is moving west-northwest at 17 kilometers per hour. NOAA red tide respiration forecast continues, predicts algal bloom in the Gulf

The system is expected to strengthen slightly as it moves near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday. It is projected to weaken shortly after approaching Hispaniola on Wednesday. It is expected to be near the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands on Thursday, forecasters said. Florida is on the brink of uncertainty, but it is unclear how the state will be affected. The National Weather Service said Monday that South Florida could see “widespread and dense rain” later this week and over the weekend. Aug. 9 at 5 p.m. – Possible Tropical Cyclone Six is ​​forecast to become a Tropical Storm later tonight. While the exact impacts for South Florida remain uncertain at this time, widespread and heavy rain will be possible across South Florida later this week. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/J4t50HZxLA – NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) 9 August 2021 The system was expected to jump 2 to 4 inches in Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the Leeward Islands with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 6 inches. Rain in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands can lead to flash floods, urban and small, and potential landslides.

