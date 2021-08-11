



ALGERIA, Algeria At least 25 Algerian soldiers were killed rescuing residents from fires that destroyed mountain forests and villages east of the capital, the president said on Tuesday night as the number of civilian casualties from the fires rose to at least 17. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune wrote on Twitter that soldiers rescued 100 people from fires in two areas of Kabyle, the region that is home to the Berber peoples of North Africa. Eleven other soldiers were burned fighting the fire, four of them heavy, the Defense Ministry said. Prime Minister Amene Benabderrahmane later said on state television that 17 civilians had lost their lives, bringing the total number of deaths to 42. He gave no details. The Kabyle region, about 60 miles east of Algeria’s capital, Algeria, is full of hard-to-reach villages. Some villagers fled, while others tried to contain the flames themselves, using buckets, branches and rudimentary tools. The region has no water jets.

The prime minister told state television that initial reports from security services showed that the fires in Kabyle were highly synchronized, adding that this leads one to believe that these were criminal acts. Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud, who traveled to Kabyle, also blamed the fires for the arson. No details were immediately released to explain the high death toll among the military. Dozens of fires broke out Monday in Kabyle and elsewhere, and Algerian authorities sent troops to help civilians fight the fires and evacuate. A 92-year-old woman living in the Kabyle mountain village of Ait Saada said the scene Monday night looked like the end of the world. We were scared, Fatima Aoudia told The Associated Press. The whole hill turned into a giant fire. Climate scientists say there is little doubt that climate change from burning coal, oil and natural gas is triggering extreme events, such as heat waves, droughts, fires, floods and storms. Drought and deteriorating heat, both linked to climate change, are fueling wildfires in the northern Siberian region of the American West and Russia. Extreme heat is also fueling mass fires in Greece and Turkey.

