Liberals rate Ottawa City Councilman Ontario AG as a federal candidate





OTTAWA – Ottawa City Councilor Jenna Sudds and former Ontario Attorney General Yasir Naqvi will run for the Liberal Party in the next federal election. Federal parties have nominated candidates in anticipation of the election call that may come this summer. Two Ottawa Liberal MPs, Catherine McKenna and Karen McCrimmon, have both said they will not seek re-election, leaving their trips to the Ottawa Center and Kanata-Carleton open to new candidates. On Monday, Sudds, currently an adviser to Kanata North, announced on social media that she was touted as the new candidate for Kanata-Carleton. It is a great honor and privilege to run to represent KanataCarleton in the upcoming federal election as your candidate for the Liberal Party. pic.twitter.com/CtOcPEXyiH Jenna Sudds (@JennaSudds) 9 August 2021 “I have had the honor of representing our community since 2018 as City Councilor for Kanata North and as Deputy Mayor of Ottawa since 2019. While I am sorry I left my term a year ago, I strongly believe that this “The future is an opportunity to serve our wider community,” she wrote. Sudds has not yet formally resigned from the city council. If she wins the federal seat, she will have to relinquish her seat on the city council, at which point the city may appoint a replacement or hold another election. Municipal elections in Ontario will be held on October 24, 2022. Other candidates running in Kanata-Carleton include Conservative Party candidate Jennifer McAndrew, Green Party candidate Jennifer Purdy and People’s Party candidate Scott Miller. Naqvi will run in the Ottawa Center Naqvi, who represented the Ottawa Center in Queen’s Park, serving in the cabinet of former Liberal Prime Minister Kathleen Wynne in multiple roles including Attorney General, also announced that he would seek federal seat in the Ottawa Center, currently held by McKenna. Naqvi lost his seat in Queen’s Park in 2018 when NDP Joel Harden was elected. He went on to become CEO of the Canadian Citizenship Institute. He announced his candidacy for the federal seat on social media on Monday evening after being praised by the party. “I’m excited to share that I have been formally nominated as the Liberal candidate to represent the Ottawa Center as a Member of your Parliament in the upcoming Federal Election,” he wrote. McKenna said it is “honored that I passed the baton” to Naqvi and that she could not wait to help him “do even more for the residents of Center Ottawa.” Naqvi will face Angela MacEwen of the NDP, Carol Clemenhagen of the Conservatives and Angela Keller-Herzog of the Green Party.

