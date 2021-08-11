$ 119 million promised by Saskatchewan government to help producers of drought-stricken livestock





The Saskatchewan government is pledging millions of dollars to producers of livestock affected by the drought and is asking the federal government for more support. Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit said livestock producers are struggling after he announced $ 119 million in direct support under the AgriRecovery program. It will provide financial relief to producers for the extra common costs incurred during the drought. We are acting swiftly to support Saskatchewan producers in maintaining their breeding herd, Marit said. Read more: The local state of emergency was declared in the Republic of Excelsior due to the drought Many pastures and crops throughout Saskatchewan have been severely affected by drought and many pastures are dry or have poor water quality. The story goes down the ad Last week, Saskatchewan Agriculture said straw and pasture soil moisture was rated 73 percent too short, with farmland moisture estimated at 66 percent too short. Marit said the program will provide immediate relief for producers. (Will) help manufacturers make decisions that are best for their operations, he said. The livestock sector is a vital part of our agricultural industry and an important contributor to our provincial economy. Support is being welcomed by the industry. Saskatchewan Cattlemen’s Association (SCA) President Arnold Balicki said the challenges from drought are many and varied. Water availability, water quality, short-term food and winter food, among many others, he said. That is why we demanded a per capita payment that will allow manufacturers to manage their specific challenges. Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association President Kelcy Elford welcomes the news. “This support will help producers navigate these unprecedented times and help align the playing field with the other jurisdictions (provinces / states) with which we are competing for food resources,” Elford said. Read more: Drought provides challenging weather for farmers in Saskatchewan The story goes down the ad The amount payable to producers depends on whether the federal government provides any support, agriculture officials said. The Saskatchewan government said it has asked federations to contribute an additional $ 178 million to the AgriRecovery program to support manufacturers. The program is part of the Canadian Agricultural Partnership agreement, with funds allocated on a federal-provincial basis 60-40. The amount per capita has yet to be finalized, but officials said that with the full participation of the federal government, it would be $ 200 per capita. The province said it plans to issue an initial payment of $ 100 for breeding females, while the rest will be made available when the deal is finalized and after confirmation the breeding herd is held. Officials said the program will be available to producers of other ruminants. Saskatchewan Cultural Security Corporation (SCIC) will offer the AgriRecovery program. Application details will be published in the following days. Marit is urging farmers to divert low-yield crops to feed. I encourage crop producers to consider how these changes might work for your functioning or enable you to help a neighbor, he said. Across the province there is a need for food and straw this winter and, if you have food, many websites and social media groups can connect you with livestock producers in need. The story goes down the ad















1:39

Drought affecting the livestock industry in Sask.





Drought affecting livestock industry in Sask 2 August 2021

Additional mitigation measures Other mitigation measures for manufacturers have been announced in advance. SCIC said it is doubling the values ​​of the low yield assessment threshold for its customers who store their cereal or pulse crops as food, without adversely affecting future individual coverage. SCIC said customers should contact their local office first to discuss options before grazing, baling or silaging any damaged produce. Read more: Increase AgriStability intermediate benefits announced for Sask. PRODUCERS The Saskatchewan government said it is providing relief to livestock producers by temporarily raising maximum funding from the Farm Infrastructure and Ranch Water program from $ 50,000 to $ 150,000. The story goes down the ad The program is for pits, wells and pipelines for use in agriculture, with the first $ 50,000 based on a 50-50 cost share and the remaining $ 100,000 on a 70-30 government manufacturer cost portion. More information on the program is available by contacting the Agricultural Knowledge Center at 1-866-457-2377. Related News © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

