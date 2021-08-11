Tropical Storm Fred forms in the Caribbean, with the US on its way









– Tropical Storm Fred formed Tuesday evening off the coast of Puerto Rico, becoming the sixth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. As of 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, the storm was about 45 miles southwest of Ponce, Puerto Rico, with sustained winds of 40 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of the Caribbean is preparing for the storm as it is expected to continue west near Puerto Rico, then into Hispanola on Wednesday and near the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for Puerto Rico, including Culebra and Vieques, the US Virgin Islands and parts of the Dominican Republic. Tropical storm observations include the southeastern Bahamas, the Turks and Caicos Islands, parts of Haiti, and the northern coast of the Dominican Republic. according to the NHC. A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are possible in the warning zone within 36 hours. Fred is not currently expected to strengthen in a hurricane, but the forecast is likely to change as the storm progresses, said CNN meteorologist Michael Guy. By Friday, the storm is projected to reach South Florida, potentially reaching land above the Florida Keys, Guy said. Thais Llorca / EFE / Zuma Press Vehicles ride in heavy rain in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico, on August 10, 2021, before Tropical Storm Fred. The system will bring rain flooding into parts of the Caribbean throughout the middle of the week, causing concerns for rapid flooding and landslides in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. The biggest threat to flood impacts will be in the eastern and southeastern parts of Puerto Rico, the NHC said. The Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands are expected to see two to four inches of rainfall with isolated amounts of up to six inches. The Dominican Republic can also take three to six centimeters. Smaller amounts of one to three inches are projected for the Windward Islands. Dangerous surfing and tearing currents are also affecting the Caribbean and will continue within the warning and surveillance areas. Tropical storm winds and heavy rainfall threaten a wider region in Hispaniola, Bahamas and Cuba late in the week as the storm travels across the northern Caribbean. As the system approaches and potentially moves over Cuba, ground interaction could potentially significantly weaken the storm. There is still uncertainty in the path of concern, but some models show tracing the storm over the island, which would hinder strengthening. If the potential cyclone follows a more northerly path in open water, there is still the possibility of further strengthening, but the forecast is still uncertain in the storm-forming stages. For the next few days the storm will hit Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic and is unlikely to intensify much, but after that there is plenty of warm water to make it stronger, said CNN meteorologist Chad Meyers.

