Local state of emergency declared in the Republic of Macedonia by Excelsior No. 166 due to drought





Severe drought conditions have the Rural Municipality of Excelsior Nr. 166 under a local emergency. On Monday, the council for the Republic of Macedonia declared the drought an “agricultural disaster” and is calling on various levels of government to provide disaster relief for farmers and ranchers. Read more: Drought provides challenging weather for farmers in Saskatchewan The pastures, where they may have been pasture grass, are now brown due to the heat this summer, as well as the lack of moisture in recent years. “Many ranchers are being forced to feed their livestock now, which is much earlier than in an average year,” said Reeve Harold Martens. “Some farmers do not have enough food for the winter and the cost of buying and transporting trucks has increased dramatically and is very expensive for many people.” The story goes down the ad Read more: Crops deteriorate rapidly due to prolonged drought conditions, says Sask Ag Martens said 2021 has seen fewer moisture reserves for farmers in the area and very little rainfall. In areas where the crop has usually sprouted well, this year has been much slower or in some cases, germination has stopped completely. Trends Chinese court upholds death sentence for Robert Schellenberg in drug smuggling case

A man is sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of his minor sister rapist in prison "Our farmers and ranchers need financial help to get through this. "We as the Republic of Macedonia have taken the local direction in assisting by approving a motion for a reduction of 20 percent of the municipal agricultural taxes," Martens said. Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit announced $ 119 million in direct support under the provinces' AgriRecovery program. It will provide financial relief to producers for the extra common costs incurred during the drought. Read more: $ 119 million promised by Saskatchewan government to help producers of drought-stricken livestock We are acting swiftly to support Saskatchewan producers in maintaining their breeding herd, Marit said. The livestock sector is a vital part of our agricultural industry and an important contributor to our provincial economy. The Saskatchewan government said it has asked federations to contribute an additional $ 178 million to the AgriRecovery program to support manufacturers.















1:39

Drought affecting the livestock industry in Sask.





Drought affecting livestock industry in Sask 2 August 2021

-With files by Dave Giles © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

