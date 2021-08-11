Covid Coronavirus 19: David Seymour: Open borders next year regardless of vaccination levels

Act leader David Seymour says the government should not keep borders closed to protect people who choose not to be vaccinated. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Act Party leader David Seymour says the borders should start opening next year no matter how many people are vaccinated, and New Zealand Castle should not be held to protect those who choose not to be vaccinated.

And he said expert advice from a group led by Sir David Skegg revealed something we did not know, including that herd immunity was unattainable and ongoing public health measures were needed.

The group said elimination was the best way forward, though it could not be held until the start of the vaccine was completed and as many people as possible were fully vaccinated.

But he did not say what level of immunity the population would need to maintain elimination with more open borders, which would inevitably lead to several outbreaks, could threaten to overload health services and could require blockages. localized.

Seymour said the reopening of the borders should begin next year regardless of how many people were and were not vaccinated.

“The government should not keep borders closed to protect those who choose not to be vaccinated,” he said.

“It simply came to our notice then [start re-opening next year] because what the report tells us is that we can reopen if vaccination is in place, but vaccination may not work because of [Covid] variants.

“If vaccination does not work, then we are permanently isolated. Arlysh is clear, we need to have a plan B for vaccination to be completed. And if we are not prepared to do it early next year, then when will are we prepared to do it? “

This could mean living with Covid-19, even if it led to major outbreaks, more hospitalizations and even death, because the population level is not so high as not to overload health services.

“We face that challenge now,” Seymour said.

National Party leader Judith Collins says there should be a national vaccination target. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“It can be minimized in a way that allows more people to cross the border, if you are prepared to use better technology, if you are prepared to take a proportionate risk approach, if you are prepared to have it. [overseas travel] open to people who are highly motivated to maintain elimination. “

The Act has previously suggested allowing a network of business people to travel to and from New Zealand.

National Party leader Judith Collins said elimination should not be the way forever, but borders should not begin to reopen until the population is vaccinated “significantly.”

“We can not close ourselves forever. We can not be the hermit kingdom. But the reason we are the hermit kingdom is because we do not have the vaccinated country. This is the absolute secret to being able to open the borders in any way.”

She said there should be a national target, as in Australia, for a section of the population to be vaccinated before border restrictions are eased – although she did not say what it should be.

The group of experts said elimination was the best way forward and a phased reopening of the border should begin next year once the vaccine spread is complete.

Newspapers present a disturbing picture of an uncertain future in a world still captured by Covid-19, where overseas travel is limited to full vaccination and herd immunity is unattainable, making public health measures a part of important puzzle of elimination, such as easing border restrictions

Once the start-up was complete, the panel recommended a phased reopening of the border, starting with a MIQ stay of five to seven days.

It had also initially suggested allowing MIQ time to go home, but removed it in light of the dangers of the Delta variant and the likelihood of mismatch leading to Covid-19 penetrating the community.

Shorter MIQ stays should first be offered to Kiwis returning from a short trip abroad – up to a month – which would open up the possibility of more business or leisure travel, and even stimulate people who want do this to be vaccinated.

Travelers should be required to be fully vaccinated – unless they are children accompanying adults – and have a negative pre-departure test, an arrival test and possibly a third day test.

Epidemiologist Sir David Skegg is chairing an independent panel of experts advising the Government on how to reopen borders. Photo / Supplied

The panel also changed its advice after the release of the Delta variant to suggest additional testing in the second week.

To help track contacts, obtaining their consent to be tracked after leaving MIQ through cell phone tracking or EFTPOS purchases should also be explored.

While arrangements are well regulated, boundaries may be more open, including travel without quarantine for fully vaccinated.

The panel added that increasing contact tracking capacity, more capacity for the health system “still with poor resources” and mandatory QR scans in high-risk countries should be looked at in anticipation of imminent outbreaks once the boundaries are tighter. open.

These can be deleted quickly if there is a high percentage of the vaccinated population, along with testing and tracking contacts.

The panel also said that quarantine travel bubbles with Australia and the Cook Islands should be crossed to become travel corridors for fully vaccinated, once enough of those populations have been vaccinated.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will respond to the panel’s advice tomorrow.