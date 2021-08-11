Connect with us

Victoria Covid Update: Melbourne blockade extended for a week after 20 new Covid cases registered | MELBOURNE

Melbourne’s sixth block has been extended for another seven days after Victoria recorded 20 new wins on Wednesday instead of Covid-19.

The prime minister, Daniel Andrews, announced that the blockade would be extended to 11.59pm on Thursday 19 August, with five of the 20 new cases not yet related to the existing blast.

Although authorities were confident of linking these cases in the following days, Andrews said more time was needed.

This is very challenging, I know, for every Victorian who would like to do his business, they would like to be open and have a degree of freedom that is simply not possible because of this Delta variant, he said. ai.

The extreme infectivity of this virus, in a very short space of time, if we were to open up, we would see cases similar to what is happening, unfortunately, in Sydney now.

Andrews would not rule out lifting the blockade if the situation improved, but said people should be prepared for the blockade to last a full week.

We will not have these restrictions longer than we should, and if the situation changes and we take advice to say that 100% of cases are isolating, where mysteries are no longer mysteries because we have been able to find connections there, we will not rule this out; but people need to understand that there will be another week, and we will all work as hard as we can.

Andrews also announced changes to the border bubble with New South Wales. While residents in those areas can only travel inside the bubble for six reasons, he said the Victorian government will require them to have a permit by 18:00 on Friday. This would give the government a clearer understanding of who was traveling in those areas in the event that the NSW blast hit the border.

Before anyone says, Why would you do that? if this virus could pass from Sydney to Byron Bay in the Armidale, then only a fool would think it could not reach Albury. Absolutely can. We need to go beyond a bubble, he said.

We need to have as much information as possible about who is moving in that border bubble.

The two priority areas for contact trackers in the state are now the Caroline Springs shopping mall, which accounts for 29 cases in the blast, and the City of Melton, which has recorded 13 cases.

Of the 20 new cases on Wednesday, one is a student at Al-Taqwa College, and five were members of the other college student’s home. All six were in isolation while being contagious.

There were five home contacts of students at Mount Alexander College. Four were cases related to the Caroline Springs Mall, two related to the Jolly Miller Café, one to the YPA Real Estate Agents and one to the Edwards Sourdough bakery. Two of those cases were not isolated.

The other five were mysterious cases that were infectious in the community. Victoria Covid commander Jeroen Weimar said he was confident the cases would be linked in a day or two the next day. Three are a family from the City of Melton, two parents and a child. The child was already being isolated as a contact of another close primary contact, but still had no direct connection.

A father and son in Melbourne City also tested positive. The boy is a 1st grader at St Michaels Elementary School in North Melbourne who was not in school while he was infectious, but his classmates were classified as Level 1 exhibitors while the rest of the school was Level 2.

His father worked at the eye clinic at Royal Childrens Melbourne Hospital last Monday. Patients and staff were being contacted, and part of the Royal Victorian Eye and Ear Hospital was also being listed as a Level 2 exposure site.

There were 41,571 Covid tests in the previous 24 hours, with over 250,000 tests this week alone. There are now 13,800 people isolated as the main close contacts associated with this explosion.

The waiting time at some test sites in Caroline Springs and Melton was up to three hours, and Andrews encouraged people to check out the Victorian Health Department website to see the waiting time at nearby test sites and go to them at place.

Victoria’s chief health officer Brett Sutton indicated travel restrictions between NSW and Victoria would remain in place until the end of the year.

Andrews also confirmed that the Victorian government would pursue over 24,000 Covid unpaid fines.

Meanwhile, Queensland announced the lifting of a three-day blockade in Cairns. Some restrictions, including the requirement to wear masks in public, will remain in place.

Four new cases were registered in Queensland, all were quarantined people at home and were linked to the Brisbane western suburb group.

The Prime Minister, Annastacia Palaszczuk, said the result was absolutely extraordinary.

A week ago, I think everyone was worried about where we would end up with this group, Palaszczuk said.

It was our biggest challenge. And the Queenslanders absolutely responded to that challenge, and through your tireless work they were in this fantastic situation today.

