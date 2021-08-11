Victoria Covid Update: Melbourne blockade extended for a week after 20 new Covid cases registered | MELBOURNE

Melbourne’s sixth block has been extended for another seven days after Victoria recorded 20 new wins on Wednesday instead of Covid-19.

The prime minister, Daniel Andrews, announced that the blockade would be extended to 11.59pm on Thursday 19 August, with five of the 20 new cases not yet related to the existing blast.

Although authorities were confident of linking these cases in the following days, Andrews said more time was needed.

This is very challenging, I know, for every Victorian who would like to do his business, they would like to be open and have a degree of freedom that is simply not possible because of this Delta variant, he said. ai.

The extreme infectivity of this virus, in a very short space of time, if we were to open up, we would see cases similar to what is happening, unfortunately, in Sydney now.

Andrews would not rule out lifting the blockade if the situation improved, but said people should be prepared for the blockade to last a full week.

We will not have these restrictions longer than we should, and if the situation changes and we take advice to say that 100% of cases are isolating, where mysteries are no longer mysteries because we have been able to find connections there, we will not rule this out; but people need to understand that there will be another week, and we will all work as hard as we can.

Andrews also announced changes to the border bubble with New South Wales. While residents in those areas can only travel inside the bubble for six reasons, he said the Victorian government will require them to have a permit by 18:00 on Friday. This would give the government a clearer understanding of who was traveling in those areas in the event that the NSW blast hit the border.

Before anyone says, Why would you do that? if this virus could pass from Sydney to Byron Bay in the Armidale, then only a fool would think it could not reach Albury. Absolutely can. We need to go beyond a bubble, he said.

We need to have as much information as possible about who is moving in that border bubble.

The two priority areas for contact trackers in the state are now the Caroline Springs shopping mall, which accounts for 29 cases in the blast, and the City of Melton, which has recorded 13 cases.

Of the 20 new cases on Wednesday, one is a student at Al-Taqwa College, and five were members of the other college student’s home. All six were in isolation while being contagious.

There were five home contacts of students at Mount Alexander College. Four were cases related to the Caroline Springs Mall, two related to the Jolly Miller Café, one to the YPA Real Estate Agents and one to the Edwards Sourdough bakery. Two of those cases were not isolated.