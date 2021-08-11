The province announces $ 119 million in support of livestock producers

On Tuesday, Provincial Agriculture Minister David Marit announced $ 119 million in direct support to producers of drought-stricken livestock under the AgriRecovery program.

The program will provide a per capita payment to help maintain breeding stock and assist producers with tremendous costs caused by drought, such as access to food and water.

AgriRecovery is part of the Canadian Agricultural Partnership agreement, with funds allocated on a 60-40 federal-provincial basis. The federal government is required to provide an additional $ 178 million for a total program of $ 297 million.

“We are acting swiftly to support Saskatchewan producers in maintaining their breeding herd,” Marit said in a statement.

“This program will provide immediate relief and help producers make decisions that are best for their operations. The livestock sector is a vital part of our agricultural industry and an important contributor to our provincial economy. We e “We know manufacturers are struggling and that is why we are taking action to support them during this challenging year.”

In addition to livestock producers, funding will be available to producers of other ruminants.

Saskatchewan Cultural Security Corporation (SCIC) will offer the AgriRecovery program.

Saskatchewan Cattlemens Association (SCA) President Arnold Balicki welcomed the news.

“From the beginning, the Saskatchewan Animal Association acknowledged that the challenges of this drought are many and varied: water availability, water quality, short-term food and winter food, among others,” said Balicki. the reason why we asked for a per capita payment that will allow manufacturers to manage their specific challenges.I am pleased that working with Minister Marit has made the Saskatchewan Government respond to the SCA request and hope to see the federal government arrive with their matching funds.

“We welcome the announcement of Saskatchewan AgriRecovery programming and thank the Saskatchewan Government for their continued support of the livestock industry,” said Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association President Kelcy Elford. “This support will help producers navigate these unprecedented times and help align the playing field with the other jurisdictions (provinces / states) with which we are competing for food resources.”

The per capita payment amount will end pending the federal agreement. With full federal participation, it would be $ 200 per head for livestock producers, with a portion secured as immediate payment per head and the remaining amount issued later in the fiscal year based on year-end herd numbers.

The Saskatchewan Government expects to work closely with the federal government to ensure that our manufacturers receive the support they seek.

The province plans to issue an initial payment of $ 100 for breeding females, while the rest will be available when the deal is completed and upon confirmation, the breeding herd is retained. The federal government on August 6 pledged $ 100 million in AgriRecovery federal dollars to be distributed to all affected provinces.

Pastures and crops in many areas have been severely affected by drought throughout the province. Many canals are dry or have poor water quality due to lack of spring runoff and low rainfall, combined with hot and dry weather throughout the summer.

As a result, Saskatchewan previously announced temporary increases in maximum discounts for livestock producers under the Farm Infrastructure and Ranch Water Program for pits, wells and pipelines for agricultural use, from $ 50,000 to $ 150,000.

In addition to the AgriRecovery program, the Governments of Saskatchewan and Canada previously announced an increase in the percentage payment of temporary AgriStability benefits for 2021 from 50 percent to 75 percent, so manufacturers can access a larger portion of their ultimate benefit of AgriStability.

Saskatchewan also introduced changes to the Crop Security Program to divert low-yield crops to feed.

“I encourage crop growers to consider how these changes might work for your business or enable you to help a neighbor. “Across the province there is a need for food and straw this winter and, if you have food, many websites and social media groups can connect you with livestock producers in need,” Marit said.

AgriRecovery is a federal-provincial-territorial disaster relief framework under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, and aims to work together with Crop Insurance, AgriStability and AgriInvest core business risk management programs to help manufacturers recover from disasters. natural.

Details on how manufacturers can apply for the program will be made available in the coming days.