Ontario emphasizes looking at COVID-19 hospital admissions over case counts

TORONTO-Ontario is facing growing calls to order COVID-19 vaccinations for non-core activities and healthcare workers as infections rise, but the government is urging people to focus less on day-to-day counts and more on hospitalizations. hospital.

Health Minister Christine Elliott on Tuesday took a stand against her government’s strong opposition to mandatory vaccinations for healthcare workers and the requirement of a vaccine certification system for places such as bars and gyms, as seen in several other jurisdictions. .

“There is a mix of views on that particular topic and we are not mandating vaccines to anyone, although we strongly encourage people to get the vaccine,” she said after an announcement in Collingwood, Ont.

The Ontario Long-Term Care Association and AdvantAge Ontario, representing nonprofit and municipal long-term care homes, have now joined the Ontario Medical Association, the Ontario Registered Nurses Association, the Ontario Pharmacists Association, and others in calling for compulsory vaccines for health care workers.

The province requires staff in long-term care homes to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status, and those who are not vaccinated for non-medical reasons should undergo education about the importance of immunization.

Prime Minister Doug Ford has spoken out in support of a Toronto hospital network policy that unvaccinated staff — and those who will not disclose their vaccination status — should undergo a COVID-19 test before coming to work.

Business groups such as the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, the Toronto Regional Board of Commerce and groups of doctors, nurses and pharmacists have called for a vaccine certification system as a way to avoid the fourth wave of isolation .

Ford has said it does not want to create a “separate society” and Elliott said on Tuesday that the search for vaccination evidence depends on individual businesses.

The chief medical officer of Ontario suggested on Tuesday that future growing cases will not meet with blockages across the province.

“Through our desk exercises and modeling it is currently about local control, regional limitation of spread, and using the full capacity of the Ontario health system to respond if necessary,” said Dr. Kieran Moore.

Ontario reported 321 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the fifth in a row with more than 300 cases — and two new deaths.

Cases will continue to rise, Moore predicted.

“Over the past week we have experienced a slow and steady increase in new daily COVID-19 cases and Ontarians should expect to see continued growth as we enter the fall,” he said.

“This is not a cause for panic. Our case rates will fluctuate over time and we can predict that they will continue to rise. “

The new cases, Moore believes, are partly the result of weekend companionship and activities related to the opening of Ontario Step 3 3 weeks ago.

Both Moore and the government are trying to highlight hospitalizations on a day-to-day basis, with the Department of Health reorganizing its daily reporting site accordingly.

The number of new cases, hospitalizations and ICU hospitalizations vary widely in different areas of government data. The ministry said this is due to various data collection and reporting processes. But overall, this shows that approximately 80 percent of cases, hospital admissions and ICU admissions are in unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people.

The new framework comes in the wake of a paper published by Moore, saying the growing number of cases will not make the same sense now as during previous waves, due to high levels of vaccinations.

He said on Tuesday that progressive infections in fully vaccinated people tend to be milder, but also occur more often in older people.

More than 81 percent of eligible Ontarians have received at least one dose and nearly 72 percent are fully vaccinated. Moore noted that Ontario is approaching the thresholds it has set to cross step 3 and he expects these targets to be met within a week to 10 days.

