International
Heat warning issued for Metro Vancouver, other areas as temperatures are expected to rise
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for many parts of the south before Christ as temperatures are expected to rise from Wednesday to Sunday.
The warning, issued Tuesday, is valid for Metro Vancouver, South Bay Islands, Howe Sound, Whistler, Sunshine Coast, Greater Victoria and the interior and east of Vancouver Island.
Temperatures ranging from 34 C to 38 C, combined with the lowest night levels near 17 C to 20 C, are expected for the next four days.
However, humidex values during this period will reach high levels of 30 ° C to 40 ° C.
Environment Canada said little relief is expected overnight during this heat wave, and has the potential for an increase in heat-related illnesses.
The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, the elderly, people with chronic illnesses, and people working or exercising outdoors.
People are encouraged to drink plenty of water even before they are thirsty and stay in a cool place.
Check out family, friends and older neighbors and make sure they are fresh and have drinking water.
Weather forecast in the evening BC: August 8
Read more:
The third wave of heat on the way south before Christ
Meteorologists and climatologists with the Environment Canada can not remember a season with three heat waves, especially when indoor temperatures approach 40 degrees Celsius.
Trends
Canadian Michael Spavor was sentenced to 11 years in Chinese prison for espionage
2 men were killed by train while mourning for their brother, who was hit on the same rails
In the early 2000s and earlier, BC would pass years without heat waves. Heat warnings for the region began less than 10 years ago.
READ MORE:The highest levels of all time since the last heat wave are very disturbing. That is why
Climate change is the main concern.
BCs weather is driven by jet stream behavior. Due to climate change and Arctic warming, aircraft current is weakening and its behavior is changing.
A healthy stream of aircraft would behave almost like a snake with crests and troughs moving through a certain area, thus bringing rain sometimes, and sun sometimes.
With climate change, the weak current of the aircraft is stalling or holding its shape for extended periods of time.
Impact on weather is prolonged periods of drought and heat, or, depending on your proximity to the flow of aircraft, prolonged periods of cold or rain.
The BC Coroners service recently reported that 70 percent of sudden and unexpected deaths during the June 25-July 1 heat wave were related to extreme temperatures.
A preliminary review found that 570 of the deaths were heat-related, the service said.
Read more:
70% of sudden deaths during the hot wave before Christ associated with extreme temperatures, says forensic doctor
E-Comm warns of possible long waits for 911 calls during heatwave
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8100703/heat-warning-issued-vancouver-howe-sound-vancouver-island/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]