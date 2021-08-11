Heat warning issued for Metro Vancouver, other areas as temperatures are expected to rise

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for many parts of the south before Christ as temperatures are expected to rise from Wednesday to Sunday.

The warning, issued Tuesday, is valid for Metro Vancouver, South Bay Islands, Howe Sound, Whistler, Sunshine Coast, Greater Victoria and the interior and east of Vancouver Island.

Temperatures ranging from 34 C to 38 C, combined with the lowest night levels near 17 C to 20 C, are expected for the next four days.

However, humidex values ​​during this period will reach high levels of 30 ° C to 40 ° C.

Environment Canada said little relief is expected overnight during this heat wave, and has the potential for an increase in heat-related illnesses.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, the elderly, people with chronic illnesses, and people working or exercising outdoors.

People are encouraged to drink plenty of water even before they are thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Check out family, friends and older neighbors and make sure they are fresh and have drinking water.

















Weather forecast in the evening BC: August 8



Read more: The third wave of heat on the way south before Christ

Meteorologists and climatologists with the Environment Canada can not remember a season with three heat waves, especially when indoor temperatures approach 40 degrees Celsius.

In the early 2000s and earlier, BC would pass years without heat waves. Heat warnings for the region began less than 10 years ago.

A strong high-pressure ridge will begin to develop on Tuesday and will continue throughout the week.

READ MORE:The highest levels of all time since the last heat wave are very disturbing. That is why

Climate change is the main concern.

BCs weather is driven by jet stream behavior. Due to climate change and Arctic warming, aircraft current is weakening and its behavior is changing.

A healthy stream of aircraft would behave almost like a snake with crests and troughs moving through a certain area, thus bringing rain sometimes, and sun sometimes.

With climate change, the weak current of the aircraft is stalling or holding its shape for extended periods of time.

Impact on weather is prolonged periods of drought and heat, or, depending on your proximity to the flow of aircraft, prolonged periods of cold or rain.

The BC Coroners service recently reported that 70 percent of sudden and unexpected deaths during the June 25-July 1 heat wave were related to extreme temperatures.

A preliminary review found that 570 of the deaths were heat-related, the service said.

Read more: 70% of sudden deaths during the hot wave before Christ associated with extreme temperatures, says forensic doctor

















E-Comm warns of possible long waits for 911 calls during heat wave July 28, 2021

