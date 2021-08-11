Push to free Princess Latifa of Dubai to an end after ‘slave’ kingdom photographed in Iceland

An image of three people in Iceland has calmed the long mystery surrounding Princess Latifa of Dubai and the campaign seeking her release from alleged captivity has announced her mission completed.

Main points: Princess Latifa claimed she was arrested after trying to flee Dubai

She was taken from a yacht in international waters by armed men and returned to the country

The campaign calling for her freedom will be disbanded after she met her cousin in Iceland

For years, questions have revolved around the well-being and whereabouts of Sheikh Latifa, whose father Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is the ruler of Dubai and Vice President of the United Arab Emirates.

Fears that the princess was being stopped or controlled by her powerful father prompted United Nations requests for information about her condition and a global outburst of support.

The FreeLatifa campaign, which had long supported its cause, issued a statement saying its mission was over.

“FreeLatifa campaign team member and Latifa cousin Marcus Essabri recently met with Latifa in Iceland,” the statement said.

“The main goal of the FreeLatifa campaign was to see Latifa free [and] directs the life she chooses for herself.

“We have come a long way in achieving this goal over the last three years, with bodies such as the United Nations now monitoring Latifa’s current and future well-being.”

An image showed the two posing in Iceland alongside Sioned Taylor, who had previously appeared in images with the Princess.

Mr Essabri said it was an “emotional reunion”.

“It was reassuring to see her so happy, well and focused on her plans,” he said.

And although the princess looks safe and well, questions remain of how she left Dubai and her living conditions in the emirates.

Princess Latifa at the center of global concern

SheikhaLatifa first attracted global attention during an offshore rescue attempt in 2018, where she tried to connect with a yacht bound to India.

The yacht was intercepted by armed soldiers and Sheikha Latifa was taken away. Then she was not seen for months.

Videos of Princess Latifa alleging ill-treatment were published with proof of identity. ( Supplied: Escape from Dubai )

The video recorded on the apre was posted online shortly afterwards, in which she said her post meant “either I’m dead or I’m in a very, very bad situation”.

In the video, she claimed that her life in the UAE was “limited” and that she was monitored all the time.

She also said an earlier escape attempt ended in her being imprisoned and tortured.

In a video released by the BBC earlier this year, the princess said she was being held in a villa barricaded by her father’s men.

However, months later, images of her went out and into Dubai, followed by another of hers at an airport in Spain in June.

The images were posted on Instagram by Sioned Taylor, whose exact relationship with him is unclear.

Sheikh Latifa has not spoken publicly about the issue since leaving Dubai.