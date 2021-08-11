Canadian businessman Michael Spavor was sentenced by a Chinese court to 11 years in prison for espionage





Spavor, a Beijing-based businessman who traveled regularly to North Korea, was convicted after being found guilty of spying and illegally leaking state secrets to foreign countries, the Dandong People’s High Court said in a statement Wednesday.

The court said Spavor would also be deported, without specifying whether he was before or after serving his prison sentence.

Spavor was arrested in December 2018 along with Canadian Michael Kovrig on espionage charges. The two men were arrested following the arrest in Vancouver of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei, on charges that the company violated US sanctions on Iran.

Meng, whose extradition hearing is now in the final stages, has been held under house arrest in Vancouver since 2018.

Speaking from Dandong on Wednesday, Canadian Ambassador to China Dominic Barton said his government condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the sentence handed down to Spavor. Barton said he had spoken to Spavor after the verdict was handed down and the Canadian had asked him to give three messages. “One, thank you for all your support, it means a lot to me. Two, I’m in a good mood and three, I want to go home,” Barton said, following Spavor’s remarks. The ambassador said the legal process had “lacked justice and transparency” and linked Spavor’s conviction to Meng’s ongoing trial in Canada. Speaking of Spavor’s deportation sentence, Barton said they had interpreted it as an 11-year prison sentence followed by deportation from China, but added that it could be “very significant”. “Is there any chance of going (him) home earlier? We considered him in terms of appeal, but that eviction phrase was noticed,” he said. Family members and contacts of two Canadian men have described those being held in poor condition, and denied outside contacts. Almost all personal consular visits to foreign prisoners in China have been suspended since last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with diplomats only able to speak to detainees by telephone. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denounced the sentence on Wednesday as “absolutely unacceptable and unfair”, saying in a statement Canada ‘s top priority is securing their release. “Mr Spavor’s verdict comes after more than two and a half years of arbitrary detention, a lack of transparency in the legal process and a trial that did not even meet the minimum standards required by international law,” Trudeau said. “We will not rest until they are safely brought home.” Kovrig, a former Canadian diplomat who worked for the International Crisis Group (ICG), is accused by Chinese authorities of “stealing sensitive information and intelligence through contacts in China since 2017”. Authorities in China have not yet announced a date for his verdict or sentencing. Chinese courts have a sentence rate of more than 99% and observers say the release of Spavor and Kovrig could now be based on a diplomatic solution, potentially following a life-saving sentence and a time-long sentence. In a statement Wednesday, the U.S. Embassy in China strongly condemned the decision, describing it as an “open attempt” to use people as “a tool of negotiation.” Spavor’s sentencing comes just a day after Canadian citizen Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was sentenced to death in 2019 for drug trafficking, which was appealed in a court in the northeastern province of Liaoning. Schellenberg’s initial 15-year sentence was commuted to a death sentence in a retrial in December 2018 after prosecutors said they had uncovered new evidence. Marc Garneau, Canada’s foreign minister, said in a statement on Tuesday that Canada “strongly condemned” the court ruling and that Schellenberg’s sentence was “arbitrary”. Trudeau has repeatedly refused to consider any trade between Spavor and Kovrig with Meng, whose ban has seen relations between Ottawa and Beijing fall. Earlier this year, the Canadian parliament passed a non-binding motion accusing China of committing genocide against its Muslim minorities in the western Xinjiang region, further straining ties between the two countries. University of Toronto Associate Professor Lynette Ong said the addition of the deportation phrase to Spavor’s sentence gave the Chinese government “bargaining power”. “From a Canadian perspective, this allows Canada to expect a more favorable result than 11 years,” she said.

CNN’s Beijing Bureau and James Griffiths contributed to this report.

