Lamb Gower is the first British food to receive protection under the scheme after Brexit | Food and beverage industry

Lamb grazed on samfire, sorrel and sea lavender on the Gower Peninsula in Wales is the first food in the UK to receive protection under the post-Brexit regime. The UK Independent Geographical Indications Scheme, which lists products from a particular region to prevent them from being undermined by copies from other countries, was set up to replace a previous EU-wide scheme. Manufactured using knowledge and skills dating back to medieval times, the Gower salt lamb comes from the lamb born, raised and slaughtered in southern Wales. About 3,500 lambs a year grow in swamps. Dan and Will Pritchard from Weobley Castle Farm, who produce Gower marsh lambs, said: We are the third generation of Pritchards to farm in this amazing land, which means we have perfected our way of raising lambs over the years . We currently produce about 1,000 lambs a year taking care of the whole process of creating meat with a unique local aroma of sapphire and sea lavender. Will Pritchard and family produce Gower Salt Marsh Lamb. Photo: Lamb Gower This recognition means that the reputation of our regional product is protected and helps us to promote traditional agricultural practices and eliminate non-original products. The UK protection regime which includes special products such as the traditional Bramley apple pie filling as well as products related to a specific region already includes more than 5,000 products from all over Europe initially protected under the scheme of the EU, such as Melton Mowbray pies, Jersey Royal potatoes, and champagne. However, the Gower swamp lamb, and any future products listed under the new scheme in the UK, will only be protected by copies in England, Wales and Scotland. Lamb producers, and any other product wishing to join the list in England, Wales and Scotland, will have to apply for special protection in the EU, including other costs and documents. Subscribe to Business Today’s daily email The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on geographically protected foods launched a consultation in May seeking views from British food and beverage producers on the new scheme. Applications currently in process include Sussex wine, Dundee cake and New Forest pannage bacon. Food Minister Victoria Prentis said: I would encourage producers from all over the UK to apply to the scheme, so that we can celebrate and protect more of our excellent local produce, and make sure it is given the recognition it deserves.

