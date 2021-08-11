POSCO International acquires Malaysia offshore exploration block





POSCO International will begin exploring the Malaysian Peninsula at sea after gaining rights to the 4,738-square-foot PM524 block with shallow water as the South Korean company seeks to expand its footprint outside Myanmar to the Southeast Asia region. POSCO International said it would operate the block off the east coast of Malaysia in waters 50-80 meters deep with an 80% stake. Petronas Carigali will retain the remaining 20%. POSCO will also acquire the rights to the Laba and Laba Barat fields, which are adjacent to Block PM524. Any future discoveries during the four-year exploration period could be linked to the nearby Tanga Barat group, led by Petronas Carigali, POSCO said. The Tangga Barat Group consists of four dry gas fields in the Malaysian Basin, 140 kilometers off the east coast of the Malaysian Peninsula and 180 kilometers from Kerteh. The fields were first discovered by ExxonMobil in the early 1980s to mid-1990s, but were considered uneconomical due to their high carbon dioxide (CO2) content. The fields were abandoned in 2001, with the operator returning to Petronas Carigali, which has since started production by the group. In July, POSCO International announced an agreement with Indonesia Pertamina Hulu Energi to jointly explore potential oil and gas exploration opportunities covering an area of ​​11,515 sq km offshore Indonesia. POSCO International’s research and manufacturing business is mainly concentrated in Myanmar in the Southeast Asia region. But the company is looking to expand its footprint in the natural gas business to other strategic markets in Southeast Asia and Australia. Recommended for you Murphy stops selling Brunei after Shell makes the discovery in deep water

