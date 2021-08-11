Canada extends flight ban to India: What are the options for travelers?





Transport Canada, the transportation department of North American countries has further extended the ban on direct flights from India until September 21st. This extension has come at a time when some jurisdictions have been easing restrictions for Indian travelers. The decision is expected to further aggravate the situation of those applying for student visas for higher education in Canada. Why has Canada extended its flight ban? In a statement, Transport Canada said the country’s phased approach to easing border measures is informed by ongoing monitoring of available data and scientific evidence, including the rate of vaccination of Canadians and the improvement of the epidemiological situation. Therefore, based on the advice of the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Department of Transportation extended the ban on direct flights from India. Are there any opportunities for Indians to fly to Canada? While direct flights are banned, Canada is allowing Indian travelers to enter its borders via an indirect route. The determination, however, is that anyone entering Canada passing through a third country must have a Covid19 molecular test from a country other than India before continuing their journey to Canada. Furthermore, the Department of Transportation in Canada said its government continues to closely monitor the epidemiological situation and will work closely with the Government of India and aviation operators to ensure that proper procedures are in place to enable a safe return. of direct flights as soon as permit conditions. What are the travel restrictions for other countries? Apart from Canada, many countries that had closed their borders to Indian travelers against the backdrop of Covid19’s second increase here have now partially eased their rules. These include the US, which is now allowing students to enter, the UK, which moved India from its Red List to Amber which means there is no mandatory institutional quarantine, and the UAE, which is allows resident visa holders and the passage of travelers from India. Moreover, European countries like Germany, France and Spain have also opened their borders to Indian travelers. Newspaper | Click to get the best explanations of the day in your inbox

