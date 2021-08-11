The BC director wins the New York International Film Award for his documentary on ADHD

For Kelowna, BC, director Gillie Richards, making a film about Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) turned out to be more than just a story for someone else.

While she was joining the movie, she was also diagnosed with the disorder.

Richards was interviewing psychologist Irene Spelliscy and life coach Dan Duncan for the documentary when she discovered she also has ADHD.

To her delight, on Friday, Richards learned the debut documentary Shiny Objects The Conductor with ADHD had won the title of best inspirational film at the New York International Film Awards.

The 40-minute film focuses on Okanagan Symphony Orchestra conductor Rosemary Thomson, who was diagnosed with ADHD at age 56 and explored the disorder when her career was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Oh, my god. Ecstatic!” Richards told Sarah Penton, the CBC host Radio West, how she described how she felt about the award.

“Our goal is really to get the word out and talk about ADHD and neurodiversity and how to be successful by being nervous in life.”

LOOK | Shiny Object Trailer Conductor with ADHD

Thomson, the subject of Richards documentary, says the discovery of her ADHD so late was a life-changing experience.

“If you have a neurodiversity that you do not understand, just assume that everyone else thinks like you,” she said in Radio WestWith “This can be very frustrating both for me and for the people who relate to me.”

“Simply understanding how I can function in a world built for the very neurotypical brain has been very, very profoundly satisfying.”

As a director, Richards says the discovery that she too has ADHD made the creative process even more meaningful.

“It became even more real and personal through [filmmaking] process, because it actually turns out that people who like to make movies and are super-creative have a greater likelihood of neurodiversity.

“The process actually helped me learn better how my brain works and I also put the tools in place so I could finish a movie in three months for the first time,” Richards said.

According to the Canadian Center for Addiction and Mental Health, ADHD affects attention span and concentration and can lead to aggressive behaviors such as low tolerance for frustration, outbursts of anger, and stubbornness. This disorder is likely to be genetically caused.

Thomson, right, says it has been a life-changing experience to discover her ADHD late in life. (Presented by Gillie Richards)

The premiere of the documentary is scheduled for Kelowna in September.