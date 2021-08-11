Ethiopia: Troops and militia rape, kidnap women and girls in Tigray conflict new report

Forces aligned with Ethiopian government subject hundreds of women and girls to sexual violence

Rape and sexual slavery constitute war crimes and can constitute crimes against humanity

Women and girls in Tigray have been targeted for rape and other sexual violence by Ethiopian government-linked militant forces, Amnesty International said today in a new report on the ongoing Tigray conflict.

Reports, I do not know if they realized I was a person: Rape and other sexual violence in the conflict in Tigray, Ethiopia, reveals how women and girls were subjected to sexual violence by members of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), the Eritrean Defense Force (EDF), the Amhara Regional Police Special Force (ASF) and Fano, an Amhara militia group.

It is clear that rape and sexual violence have been used as weapons of war to cause lasting physical and psychological harm to women and girls in Tigray Agnes Callamard



Soldiers and militias subjected Tigra women and girls to rape, gang rape, sexual slavery, sexual mutilation, and other forms of torture, often using ethnic insults and death threats.

It is clear that rape and sexual violence have been used as weapons of war to cause lasting physical and psychological harm to women and girls in Tigray. Hundreds have been subjected to brutal treatment aimed at degrading and dehumanizing them, said Agns Callamard, Amnesty International Secretary-General.

The severity and scale of sexual crimes committed are particularly shocking, reaching to war crimes and potential crimes against humanity. She makes a mockery of the central principles of humanity. It must be stopped.

The Ethiopian government must take immediate action to stop members of the security forces and allied militia from committing sexual violence, and the African Union must spare no effort to ensure that the conflict is brought before the AU Peace and Security Council.

The Ethiopian authorities must also give access to the African Commission of Inquiry into Human and Peoples’ Rights, and the UN Secretary-General must urgently send his Team of Experts on the Rule of Law and Sexual Violence into Conflict in Tigray.

Amnesty International interviewed 63 sexual violence survivors as well as medical professionals. Twenty-eight survivors identified Eritrean forces as sole perpetrators of rapewith

Widespread sexual violence

The pattern of acts of sexual violence, with many survivors also witnessing the rape of other women, shows that sexual violence was widespread and aimed at terrorizing and humiliating victims and their ethnic group.

Twelve survivors said soldiers and militia raped them in front of family members, including children. Five were pregnant at the time.

Letay *, a 20-year-old woman from Baaker, told Amnesty International that she was attacked at her home in November 2020 by gunmen who spoke Amaric and wore a mix of military uniforms and civilian clothing.

She said: Three men came to the room where I was. It was evening and it was already dark I did not shout; they signaled me not to make noise or they would kill me. I was raped one after another when I was four months pregnant; I do not know if they realized I was pregnant. I do not know if they realized I was a person.

Nigist *, a 35-year-old mother from Humera, said she and four other women were raped by Eritrean soldiers in Sheraro on November 21, 2020.

She said: Three of them raped me in front of my child. There was an eight-month-old pregnant lady with us, they raped her too They gathered like a hyena who saw something to eat They raped women and slaughtered men.

Health facilities in Tigray recorded 1,288 cases of gender-based violence from February to April 2021. Adigrat Hospital recorded 376 cases of rape from the beginning of the conflict until June 9, 2021. However, many survivors told Amnesty International that they had not visited health facilities. suggesting these figures represent only a small proportion of rapes in the context of conflict.

Survivors still suffer from significant physical and mental health complications. Many complained of physical trauma such as persistent bleeding, back pain, immobility, and fistula. Some tested positive for HIV after being raped. Lack of sleep, anxiety and emotional distress are common among survivors and family members who witnessed the violence.

Sexual slavery and the intention to humiliate

Twelve survivors said they had been held captive for days and often weeks, and had been repeatedly raped, in most cases by several men. Some were held in military camps, others at home or in rural areas.

Tseday *, 17, told Amnesty International that she was abducted by eight Eritrean soldiers in Zebangedena and held captive for two weeks. She said: They took me to a rural area, to a field. There were many soldiers; I was raped by eight of them Usually, they went out to guard the area in two shifts. When four of them came out, the rest stood up and raped me.

Blen *, a 21-year-old from Bademe, said she was abducted by Eritrean and Ethiopian soldiers on November 5, 2020 and held for 40 days along with about 30 other women. She said: We were raped and starved to death. They were many who raped us in rounds. We were about 30 women who took … We were all raped.

Eight women also testified how they were raped by Ethiopian and Eritrean soldiers and militias linked to the border with Sudan while seeking refuge.

Two survivors had large nails, gravel and other types of metal and plastic plates inserted into their vaginas, causing permanent and possibly irreparable damage.

Soldiers and militia repeatedly tried to humiliate their victims, often using ethnic insults, insults, threats, and derogatory comments. Some survivors interviewed by Amnesty International said the rapists had told them: This is what you deserve and you are disgusting.

Lack of support for survivors

Survivors and witnesses told Amnesty International that they had received limited or no psychosocial and medical assistance since arriving at IDP camps inside the Ethiopian city of Shire, or at refugee camps in Sudan.

Survivors also suffered because medical facilities were destroyed and restrictions were placed on the movement of people and goods, which hindered access to medical care. The victims and their families said they lacked food, shelter and clothing due to limited humanitarian aid.

In addition to their suffering and trauma, the survivors have been left without proper support Agnes Callamard



Reports of sexual violence were largely hidden from the outside world during the first two months of the conflict that began in November 2020, largely due to access restrictions imposed by the Ethiopian government and interruption of communication.

In addition to their suffering and trauma, the survivors have been left without proper support. They need to be able to access the services they need and are entitled to include medical treatment, living assistance, mental health care and psychosocial support, which are essential aspects of a survivor-centered response, Agns said. Callamard.

We must see all allegations of sexual violence effectively, independently and impartially investigated to ensure that survivors receive justice, and an effective reparation program must be established. All parties to the conflict must also ensure unhindered humanitarian access.

METHODOLOGY

Between March and June 2021, Amnesty International interviewed 63 survivors of rape and other sexual violence; 15 in person in Sudan, and 48 remotely on secure telephone lines. Amnesty International also interviewed medical professionals and humanitarian workers involved in treating or assisting survivors in the cities of Shire and Adigrat, and in Sudan refugee camps, regarding the extent of sexual violence and confirming information on specific cases.

In May, Ethiopian authorities announced that three Ethiopian soldiers had been convicted and 25 others charged with rape and other acts of sexual violence. However, no information has been made available regarding these trials, or other measures to investigate and bring those responsible to justice.

Amnesty International wrote to the Office of the Ethiopian Prime Minister, the Office of the Federal Attorney General and the Minister of Women, Children and Youth, the Minister of Information in Eritrea and a senior adviser to President Isaias Afwerki on July 26, 2021 seeking a response to the organizations findings prior to the research, but had not received a response at the time of publication.

Since fighting began in the region on November 4, 2020, thousands of civilians have been killed, hundreds of thousands displaced inside Tigray, and tens of thousands of refugees have fled to Sudan.

Note: * Names have been changed.