China sentences Canadian to 11 years in case of connection with Huawei

DANDONG, China (AP) A Canadian businessman was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Wednesday in a spy case linked to Beijing’s efforts to oust his country’s release of a tech giant Huawei, sparking an unusual show of joint support for Canada by the United States. States, Japan and 23 other governments.

China is stepping up pressure after a Canadian judge hears final arguments on whether to send the Huawei executive to the United States to face charges related to possible trade sanctions violations against Iran. On Tuesday, a court rejected another Canadian appeal for a death sentence in a drug case that escalated following the arrest of executives.

Entrepreneur Michael Spavor and a former Canadian diplomat were arrested in what critics labeled hostage policy after Huaweis Meng Wanzhou, was arrested on December 1, 2018, at Vancouver Airport.

Spavor was convicted by a court in Dandong, about 210 miles (340 kilometers) east of Beijing on the North Korean border. The government has released details other than accusing Spavor of providing sensitive information to former diplomat Michael Kovrig, beginning in 2017. Both have been held in solitary confinement and have little contact with Canadian diplomats.

The Canadian government condemned Spavors’ sentencing. He and Kovrig are said to have been arbitrarily arrested and called for their immediate release.

The legal process in the Spavors case lacked justice and transparency, said Ambassador Dominic Barton outside a detention center where the sentence was announced.

According to Barton, Spavor has two weeks to decide whether to appeal.

While we disagree with the allegations, we understand that this is the next step in the process of bringing Michael home and we will continue to support him during this challenging time, the Spavors family said in a statement.

Michaels life passion has been to unite different cultures through tourism and separate events between the Korean Peninsula and other countries including China and Canada, his family said. This situation has not diminished him, but has strengthened his passion.

Diplomats from the United States, Japan, Britain, Australia, Germany and other European countries plus the European Union gathered at the Canadian Embassy in Beijing in support. They have also issued separate appeals for Spavor and Kovrig to receive fair trials or be released.

These procedures are an open attempt to use human beings as a tool of negotiation, the top US diplomat in China, David Meale, said in a statement. Human beings should never be used as negotiating tools.

Meng, Chief Financial Officer of Huawei Technologies Ltd. and the daughter of the company founder, was arrested on US charges of lying to the Hong Kong arm of British bank HSBC over possible deals with Iran in defiance of trade sanctions.

Mengs lawyers argue that the case is politically motivated and that what she is accused of is not a crime in Canada.

The Chinese government has criticized the arrest as part of U.S. efforts to impede its technological development. Huawei, a manufacturer of networking devices and smartphones, is China’s first global technology brand and is at the center of US-Chinese tension over information technology and security systems.

Beijing denies there is a connection between the Mengs case and the arrests of Spavor and Kovrig, but Chinese officials and state media often cite the two men as to whether or not Meng is allowed to return to China.

Earlier, Barton said he did not think it was a coincidence that cases in China were happening while the Mengs case was advancing in Vancouver.

Asked if Canada was negotiating the possibility of sending Meng home in exchange for the release of detained Canadians, Barton said there is intense effort and discussion. I do not want to talk in detail about this. But this will continue.

Canada and other countries including Australia and the Philippines face trade boycotts and other Chinese pressure in Beijing’s human rights disputes, coronavirus and control of the South China Sea. The United States has warned U.S. travelers to face an increased risk of arbitrary detention in China for reasons other than law enforcement.

Diplomats from the United States and Germany went to the Dandong detention center but were not allowed to enter, according to Barton.

Our presence and collective voice send a strong message to China and the Chinese government that the eyes of the world are watching, the ambassador said.

Barton said Chinese authorities cited photos taken by Spavor at airports involving military aircraft.

Many of them were about photographic evidence, the ambassador said. He obviously had a different view on this.

Barton met with Spavor after sentencing and said he sent three messages: Thank you for all your support, it means a lot to me. Secondly, I am in a good mood. And three, I want to go home.

He is strong, resilient, focused on what is happening, Barton said. We had a very good conversation.

Kovrig, who was also arrested in December 2018, went on trial in March. There is no word on when a decision can be announced.

The Canadian Embassy noted that Spavor had been held for 975 days since Wednesday.

Spavor worked in China, but had extensive ties to North Korea in tourism and other trading ventures that brought him into contact with the isolated leadership of communist states.

On Tuesday, a Chinese court rejected the appeal of Robert Schellenberg, whose 15-year sentence for drug smuggling was suddenly increased to death in January 2019 following Mengs’ arrest. The case was sent to China’s supreme court for a mandatory review before it begins.

China has tried to put pressure on the government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus by imposing restrictions on imports of canola seed oil and other products from Canada.

Meanwhile, Beijing is blocking imports of Australian wheat, wine and other products after its government called for an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus pandemic.

___

McDonald reported from Beijing. Associated Press video producer Olivia Zhang in Dandong, China, contributed.