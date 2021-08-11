International
Global Ag News for August 10th
Truckers hit in Paraguay, Low Rivers Slow down Soybean Exports
Overnight wheat prices have risen 1 1/4 in SRW, up to 1/2 in HRW, up to 1/2 in HRS; Corn is down 6 1/4; Soy beans up to 6 1/4; Soybeans at $ 0.21; Soybean oil increases 0.34.
For the week so far wheat prices have decreased 7 1/4 in SRW, down 3 3/4 in HRW, 7 down in HRS; Corn is down 9; Soybean seeds down 3/4; Soybeans at $ 0.39; Soyoil down 0.99.
For the month so far wheat prices have increased 8 3/4 in SRW, 28 28/3 in HRW, 4 1/2 in HRS; Corn is grown 2 1/4; Soy beans down 13 1/4; Soybean dye $ 7.70; Soyoil down 2.76.
Chinese Futures Ag (SEP 21) Soy Beans Under 25 Yuan; Soybeans up to 18; Soyoil until 16; Palm oil up to 8; Corn down 18 – The Malaysian palm is down 74. Malaysian markets are closed for the holidays.
Forecasts of corn, soybean and winter wheat in the Midwest:West: Isolated with scattered rain until Friday. Temperatures above normal until Thursday, close to normal Friday. East: Isolated with scattered rain until Friday. Temperatures above normal until Thursday, close to Friday above normal. Perspective 6 to 10 days: Mostly dry Saturday-Monday. Isolated Tuesday-Wednesday rainfall. Temperatures near normal on Saturday-Sunday, close to normal northwest and close to normal southeast from Monday to Tuesday, close to Wednesday above normal.
The players sheet for August 9 had funds: net sellers of 4,000 SRW grain contracts, sellers of 2,000 corn, sellers of 3,500 soy beans, buyers of 1,500 soybeans, and sellers of 5,500 soybeans.
Preliminary changes to Future Open Interests as of August 9 were: SRW Wheat with 1,957 contracts, HRW Wheat with 2,953, Corn down 11,548, Soy Beans up 481, Soyme 1,265, Soyoil 3,908.
There were changes in records (-43 Soyoil). Total registration: 0 contracts SRW Wheat; 0 Oats; 0 Corn; 0 Soy beans; 345 Soojil; 155 Soybeans; 1,288 wheat HRW.
Tenderers
- SOY SALE: Private exporters reported sales of 104,000 tonnes of soy to destinations unknown for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
- Wheat Tender: A South Korean flour mill bought about 135,100 tonnes of wheat to be obtained from the United States, Canada and Australia in a tender that closed on Friday
Tenderers on hold
- FLU TENDER: The buyer of Jordan State Wheat released a tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of ground wheat which may be sourced from optional origin.
- Wheat Tender: Bangladesh grain buyer announces international tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of ground wheat
- FLU TENDER: The Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said it would require 80,000 tonnes of wheat and 100,000 tonnes of barley to be loaded by November 30 and arrive in Japan by January 27, through a purchase of simultaneous. auction and sale (SBS) to be held on 18 August. (Full story)
- Wheat Tender: A government agency in Pakistan launched an international tender to purchase and import 400,000 tonnes of wheat
- SOY TENDER: The South Korean-backed Agro-Fisheries and Food Corporation has launched an international tender to purchase about 3,700 tonnes of genetically modified soybeans (GMOs)
USDA CULTURE PROGRESS USDA: Corn Conditions 64% G / E, Soy Beans 60%
Highlights from the report:
- Corn 64% G / E versus 62% last week, and 71% a year ago
- Toothed corn 8% versus 10% a year ago
- Corn dough 56% versus 38% last week, and 56% a year ago
- Silk corn 95% versus 91% last week, and 96% a year ago
- Soy beans 60% G / E versus 60% last week, and 74% a year ago
- Beans bloom 91% G / E versus 86% last week, and 91% a year earlier
- Spring wheat 11% G / E versus 10% last week, and 69% a year earlier
- Spring wheat harvest 38% G / E versus 17% last week, and 14% a year ago
- Winter wheat harvest 95% versus 91% last week, and 89% a year earlier
- Cotton 65% G / E versus 60% last week, and 42% a year ago
- Sorghum 63% G / E versus 62% last week, and 58% a year ago
US Inspected 667k Tons of Corn for Export, 114k Soybeans
In the week ending Aug. 5, according to the USDAs weekly inspection report.
- Corn: 667k tons compared to 1,397k the previous week, 1,313ka a year ago
- Soybeans: 114k tonnes versus 185k the previous week, 843k a year ago
- Wheat: 606k tons compared to 405k the previous week, 477k a year ago
Truck Strikes in Paraguay, Low Rivers Slow Down Soybean Exports: Rooms
Low water levels in Paraguay on major rivers and the truckers’ strike that extends into the second week are disrupting soybean exports, said Hugo Pastore, executive director of the Capeco grain and oilseeds export chamber, in an interview.
- Paraguay still has just over 1 million tonnes of soy left to be transported from .5 9.5 million harvested in 2021
- The strike has halted soybean shipments to Brazil, and some crushing mills may have to suspend operations as soon as this week if truckers do not return to work.
- Paraguay River ports are handling soybean exports to Argentina, other markets with some uncontrollable Parana River stretches
- Boats are operating at 65% -70% capacity, with trips to Argentina lasting up to 20 days
- Excavation will alleviate low water levels, but is not a solution to the lack of upstream rain
- At least it guarantees that things will not get worse and that the navigation would be a little more predictable: Pastor
- Soybean farmers will plant 3 to 3.2 million hectares for the first harvest of the 2021-22 season: Pastore
- Truckers’ strike slows supply of soybean farms ahead of September
- Winter frosts will probably reduce the next harvest of wheat, corn to about 700k tons, respectively 2.5 million tons
Brazil CS Winter Winter Harvest at 58% as of August 5: AgRural
Compared to 49% a week ago, and 70% a year ago, AgRural said in an email report.
- Harvest progresses as moisture levels in the seeds fall; low temperatures have slowed the process
- The harvest is closer to completion in the state of Mato Grosso, although yields have fallen in recent areas
UAC Increases Wheat Production in Ukraine, Export Estimates by 1m Ton
Wheat harvest in Ukraine 2021 is now seen at 30.5 million tons, from a preliminary estimate of 29.5 million tons, said Kiev-based researcher UkrAgroConsult in a report.
- The increase reflects the latest government planting data
- Wheat exports are seen at 21.8 million tonnes in the 2021-22 season, up from 20.8 million tonnes
- The estimate of corn production also increased by 1 million tons, to 38.2 million tons, and exports are seen at 31.7 million tons
INDIA TO SPEND 1. US $ 1.4 Billion to Increase Edible Oil Production
India will spend more than $ 1.4 billion to increase food oil production as the country seeks to reduce its dependence on imports.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday that the amount would be invested “in the cooking oil ecosystem” through a national scheme aimed at expanding oilseed agriculture and oil palm plantations. The government “will ensure that farmers get all the facilities, from quality seeds to technology,” he said.
Modi said that as a major exporter of agricultural products, it was important for India to become independent in edible oil, noting that the share of palm oil in vegetable oil imports was more than 55 percent. India imported 13.35 million tonnes of edible oil during it. fiscal year 2020-21 while its total consumption was 25.82 million tonnes, according to government data.
Wheat ships line up at the French port as rain hits the logistics of the harvest
Ships have waited up to a month at France’s largest grain port to load grain into Algeria after a rain-hit harvest has forced exporters to compete for a small supply and tighten quality controls to meet standards. grinding.
Heavy rains in France, the European Union’s largest wheat producer, have added to concerns about global export supplies as harvest prospects have deteriorated in North America and Russia as well.
The early start of the barley harvest allowed firms to ship several shipments of barley to China in July. But delays in grain harvests hampered the completion last month in Rouen of any cargo to Algeria – France’s largest grain export market, Refinitiv and other shipping data showed. Only two French grain ships were loaded for Algeria in July, at the west coast port of La Pallice, including one redirected away from Rouen.
Malaysia 1-10 August Palm oil exports -12.82% M / m: Intertek
Palm oil exports to Malaysia fell 12.82% m / m during 1-10 August, according to Intertek Testing Services.
