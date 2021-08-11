Good old days: Members of Germany’s Green Party, including co-chair Annalena Baerbock (C) and local candidate Katharina Fegebank (CL), react to initial polls giving the Greens 25.5% of the vote in the Hamburg city election on February 23, 2020 in Hamburg, Germany.

Germany’s Green Party saw a dramatic change in its poll ratings earlier this year, moving from one of the country’s oldest parties to a serious contender in the upcoming federal election in September.

At one point, the Greens were leading voter polls ahead of the ruling conservative alliance led by outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel, which consists of the Christian Democratic Union and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union.

But since those difficult days in April following the nomination of Annalena Baerbock, the party’s co-leader, as its candidate for chancellor, things have gone well for the party with a high-profile outrage about Baerbock. She was accused of plagiarism, failure to declare some extra income and inflating her CV.

For its part, Baerbock has admitted that he had made mistakes but has denied any wrongdoing. Her party, as well as her opponents, have also said she has been treated unfairly by the media and has been a victim of sexist coverage, being the subject of misinformation on the internet and being asked by reporters how she would cope with motherhood and the chancelleries were of the Greens to win the election entirely.

However, such a outlook seems very weak now, with the Greens slipping into voter polls and failing to get a boost following the devastating floods in Germany, which are largely attributed to climate change.

Carsten Nickel, global macro leader at ING, described the German election campaign as “a wheelchair ride for all candidates and parties”.

“So far, these ups and downs have been driven mainly by the popularity or unpopularity and the wrong steps of the main candidates and not so much by a real debate on content and topics. Baerbock and consequently the Greens have been in a free fall after “This fall is closely linked to a series of mistakes and wrong steps by Baerbock. However, with still more than a month to do, a lot can happen,” he told CNBC on Tuesday.