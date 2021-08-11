International
The Germans of Germany were going to the polls, but fell from the ashes
Good old days: Members of Germany’s Green Party, including co-chair Annalena Baerbock (C) and local candidate Katharina Fegebank (CL), react to initial polls giving the Greens 25.5% of the vote in the Hamburg city election on February 23, 2020 in Hamburg, Germany.
Sean Gallup | Getty Images News Getty Images
Germany’s Green Party saw a dramatic change in its poll ratings earlier this year, moving from one of the country’s oldest parties to a serious contender in the upcoming federal election in September.
At one point, the Greens were leading voter polls ahead of the ruling conservative alliance led by outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel, which consists of the Christian Democratic Union and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union.
But since those difficult days in April following the nomination of Annalena Baerbock, the party’s co-leader, as its candidate for chancellor, things have gone well for the party with a high-profile outrage about Baerbock. She was accused of plagiarism, failure to declare some extra income and inflating her CV.
For its part, Baerbock has admitted that he had made mistakes but has denied any wrongdoing. Her party, as well as her opponents, have also said she has been treated unfairly by the media and has been a victim of sexist coverage, being the subject of misinformation on the internet and being asked by reporters how she would cope with motherhood and the chancelleries were of the Greens to win the election entirely.
However, such a outlook seems very weak now, with the Greens slipping into voter polls and failing to get a boost following the devastating floods in Germany, which are largely attributed to climate change.
Carsten Nickel, global macro leader at ING, described the German election campaign as “a wheelchair ride for all candidates and parties”.
“So far, these ups and downs have been driven mainly by the popularity or unpopularity and the wrong steps of the main candidates and not so much by a real debate on content and topics. Baerbock and consequently the Greens have been in a free fall after “This fall is closely linked to a series of mistakes and wrong steps by Baerbock. However, with still more than a month to do, a lot can happen,” he told CNBC on Tuesday.
Sliding in polls
The election will still be played with polls showing growing support for the center-left Social Democratic Party whose candidate for chancellor is German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz. This puts them in a position to fight the Greens in the next coalition government.
The hole of INSA for the Bild am Sonntag newspaper released on Sunday set support for Merkel’s CDU-CSU alliance at 27.5% and support for the Social Democrats at 18%, level with the Green Party.
The pro-business party, the Free Democratic Party, followed with 13%, the poll said, followed by the right-wing Alternative for Germany first party with 12% of the vote.
“Opinion polls have moved a lot in recent weeks with support for the Green party in a downward trend since its peak in May. The main beneficiary of this change has been the CDU / CSU,” analysts at UBS noted last week.
“The causes of these changes in sentiment are many, but the reopening of the economy after the Covid-19 restrictions is likely to be a key factor supporting the incumbent party. However, the floods that hit the country in July and a new rise in Covid “19 cases have seen this support renewed slightly, stressing that the outcome of this election may still be affected by unforeseen events.”
However, UBS believed that a Black-Green coalition (CDU-CSU, Green) remained the most likely outcome of the September 26 election with Armin Laschet being the next chancellor. UBS did not rule out the possibility of the so-called “Jamaica coalition” of the CDU-CSU, the Greens and the business-friendly FDP, or a “traffic light” coalition consisting of the Greens, the FDP and the SPD, however.
The next chancellor?
The prospect of Laschet becoming Germany’s next chancellor is not clear. The CDU leader and North Rhine-Westphalia state prime minister, like Baerbock, has also found himself the subject of controversy after being caught on camera laughing during a visit to a city hit by floods in July.
A storm on Twitter erupted under the hashtag #laschetlacht “Laschetlaughs” and a poll showed that most respondents viewed his actions negatively. Laschet later apologized.
Greg Fuzesi, an economist at JPMorgan, said Baerbock and Laschet faced “personal difficulties” that could affect their vote and that SPD candidate Scholz could be a contender to lead Germany.
“The personal problems facing Laschet and Baerbock have been significant drivers of recent polls … The Greens’ slide is significant as it potentially opens the door to Finance Minister Olaf Scholz leading a” traffic light “coalition as Chancellor, together “with the Greens and the FDP. This requires the SPD to overtake the Greens, which seems possible again,” he noted.
While this may work for the Greens, the FDP is likely to prefer a “Jamaica coalition” with the CDU-CSU and the Greens, Fuzes noted.
“The reason is that the center-right parties (CDU / CSU and FDP) would have a greater weight in this coalition, allowing the FDP to further push its policies. This indicates complex tactical considerations after the election. “with parties that are potentially pursuing a number of coalition talks in parallel.”
