Tropical Storm Fred becomes the 6th hurricane of the revived hurricane season in the Atlantic
or tropical disturbance which has been rolling in the Caribbean over the past few days became more organized on Tuesday evening and has now intensified into a tropical storm called Fred.
Predictors from National Hurricane Center said the tropical storm is rotating about 45 kilometers southwest of Ponce, Puerto Rico, and 215 miles southeast of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic around 11 a.m. Tuesday. The storm was moving west at a rate of 17 kilometers per hour.
Fred, the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which started an active start but has been very quiet in recent weeks before becoming active again, generating strong 40 mph strong winds.
To become a tropical storm, a system must have sustained winds of 39 mph or higher and also must have a clear center of circulation, two things Fred did not have when a Hurricane Hunter plane from NOAA checked it out Tuesday morning. But by late Tuesday evening, the storm began to take shape and intensify.
Forecasters say Fred is expected to cross the southern coast of Puerto Rico on Tuesday night and early Wednesday, move near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday and push near the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands on Thursday.
While it was initially believed the storm would weaken into a tropical depression when it interacts with Hispaniola, forecasters now expect Fred to maintain his strength as a tropical storm as it makes its way to Cuba on Friday and the Florida Keys late Friday evening or early Saturday with
Hours and warnings
The following hours and warnings are active as of Tuesday evening:
- A tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico, including Culebra and Vieques; US Virgin Islands; Dominican Republic on the south coast by Punta Palenque in the east and on the north coast by Cabo Frances Viejo in the east.
- A tropical storm hour for Martinique and Guadeloupe, Saba and St. Eustatius; Dominican Republic on the north coast from Cabo Frances Viejo to the Dominican Republic / Haiti border; Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic in Gonaives; Turks and Caicos Islands; and southeastern Bahamas.
A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning zone within 12 hours. One hour means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the viewing area.
Forecasters say the storm could produce 2 to 4 inches of rain in the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, with an isolated total of 6 inches. It can also rain 1 to 3 inches of rain in the North Windward Islands and 3 to 6 inches of rain in the Dominican Republic.
Heavy rains could lead to flash floods, urban and small, along with possible rapid river rise and landslide potential in the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, says a public council from the center. of hurricanes.
Predicting the new hurricane season
Last week, forecasters for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration raised their forecasts for how likely the storm is likely to be in the Atlantic this year. They now believe that up to 15 to 21 named storms will form throughout this season, which lasts until November 30, with seven to 10 of those to be strengthened in hurricanes.
They also predict there will be three to five major hurricanes reaching Category 3 or higher, with strong gusts of 111 mph or stronger.
In recent years hurricane season set an all-time record, with 30 named storms and 12 making a direct hit in the United States. Moreover, 2020 was the fifth consecutive season of hurricanes that was more active than normal.
