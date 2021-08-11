Thailand was forced by the court to cancel the order of public fear | Thailand





The Thai government has been forced by a court order to overturn an order banning news that causes fear in the public, as it faces growing protests over its treatment of the Covid pandemic. The government, which had sought to curb news that caused public fear, even if it was true, had been accused by journalists and human rights groups of trying to prevent negative reporting and silence critics. The civil court issued an order against the regulation last week and it was overturned on Tuesday. Thai officials are facing growing public outrage over their response to the latest wave of Covid-19, including the country’s slow vaccination campaign. Protesters took to the streets over the weekend and again on Tuesday, with police firing rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannons to disperse them. Thousands of people gathered for Tuesday’s protests by a crowd of cars in Bangkok, where they drove cars and motorcycles through the city, stopping at buildings linked to government figures to condemn their pandemic management. Organizers believed the protest style would reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading. Gatherings of more than five people are banned, and a 21:00 curfew has been imposed in Bangkok and many other provinces. Police said the demonstrators had violated emergency laws by holding a rally and that nine officers were injured when clashes exploded, including an officer who was shot. The two police booths were also set on fire, police said. A total of 48 people were arrested and more than 100 motorcycles were confiscated. It is not clear how many protesters were injured. Ahead of Tuesday’s rally, police arrested several key activists who led mass protests last year demanding the reform of the monarchy, an institution protected by a draconian lese greatness law and that has long been considered beyond criticism. Among those arrested were Parit Chiwarak, known by the nickname Penguin, Panupon Jadnok, known as Mike Rayong, Jatupat Boonpattararaksa, known as Pai and Anon Nampa. Anti-establishment protests had declined in number since 2020, in part due to fatigue among demonstrators and new Covid-19 explosions. However, the latest wave of infections, which began in April and is the most severe that Thailand has experienced since the pandemic began, has sparked new public outrage. Celebrities and even former government supporters have criticized her slow vaccination campaign. About 6% of the population is fully vaccinated. The spread, fueled by the Delta variant, has led to more than 6,500 deaths and has put hospitals under severe pressure. Another protest has been called for Wednesday. Kissana Phathanacharoen, a spokeswoman for the Royal Thai Police, said legal action would be taken against the people involved in the violent incidents on Tuesday, as well as the producers of fake news and those who share false information.

