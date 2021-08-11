Canada extends ban on direct passenger flights from India until September 21 due to Covid





Canada has extended the ban on direct passenger flights from India until September 21 due to the dangers posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the federal transportation ministry has said. Canada stopped all flights to and from India in April when the second wave of Covid-19 hit India. The reopening date has been several times. Read: Canada extends flight ban from India for another month until August 21st “Protecting the health and safety of Canadians continues to be our top priority. After reviewing public health data, we have decided to extend the direct ban on flights between Canada and India until September 21, 2021,” said Omar Alghabra, Minister of Canada Transport, tweeted on Tuesday. “The Government of Canada has suspended flights from India until September 21, 2021. During that period, travelers traveling to Canada from India via an indirect route will need to obtain a Covid-19 negative molecular test result before leaving a country. third before continuing their journey to Canada, “Transport Canada said in a statement Monday. “Passengers who have previously tested positive for COVID-19 must provide evidence of a positive COVID-19 molecular test performed between 14 and 90 days prior to departure, instead of a negative Covid-19 molecular test. This evidence must be “It takes you to a third country before continuing your trip to Canada. You may need to apply for entry and stay in a third country for at least 14 days,” she said. Read: High-heeled Indians moving abroad, pandemic without grass The Canadian government continues to closely monitor the epidemiological situation and will work closely with the Government of India and aviation operators to ensure that proper procedures are in place to enable the safe return of direct flights once conditions allow, the statement said. “Based on the latest public health advice from the Canadian Public Health Agency, Transport Canada is extending the Airmen Notice (NOTAM) which restricts all commercial and private passenger flights to Canada from India until September 21, 2021, at 11 p.m. “All direct commercial and private direct passenger flights to Canada from India are subject to NOTAM. Operations for cargo, medical transfers or military flights only are not included,” she said. However, the ban does not apply to cargo operations, medical transfers or military flights. They are allowed to go directly between the two countries. All direct commercial and private passenger flights are suspended only. India reported 38,353 new Covid-19 cases and 497 deaths due to infection in the last 24 hours, according to the latest update from the Union Ministry of Health. As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Covid-19 active cases in the country were 3,86,351, which is the lowest daily ratio in 140 days. In the last 24 hours, active cases fell by 2,157. The first five states to record the highest number of cases are Kerala with 21,119 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 5,609 cases, Tamil Nadu with 1,893 cases, Andhra Pradesh with 1,461 cases and Karnataka with 1,338 cases.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/coronavirus-outbreak/story/canada-extends-ban-direct-passenger-flights-india-covid-1839419-2021-08-11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos