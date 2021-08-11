International Village: Cultures gather when the festival begins





By JEFF STITT [email protected] Your dancing nose, eyebrows, eyes, ears and legs are a worldwide passport this week at McKeesport. The city’s 61st International Village Festival kicked off on Tuesday after a years-long hiatus as a result of pandemic-related precautions. Many at Stephen Barry Field and under the Andrew J. Jakomas Blue Top Pavilion in Renziehausen Park, the site of the annual three-day festival of ethnic food, dance and music, said on Tuesday that it would not be an International Rainless Village. This is because Mother Nature, on an almost annual basis, brings showers for those who go to the village. The rain started early on Tuesday’s festivities, but most of the night turned out to be beautiful as countless people lined up to get their favorite cuisine from the booth representing some of the world’s nations and cultures. Almost it is almost impossible not to have water from your tastes once you enter the open food field in the Village. Smells like seasoned lamb at the Greek and Serbian stands, delicious ribs at the Ghana stand, apple petals at the Swedish stand, haluski at the Croatian stand, and roasted pineapples in the Hawaii hall fill the air, enticing passersby. The nationalities and ethnicities represented through the food on Tuesday included Austria, Croatia, Ghana, Greece, Egypt, France, Hawaii, Italy, Lebanon, the Philippines, Serbia, Sweden, Taiwan and Vietnam. The McKeesport Lions Club sold hand-held ice cream and Turners icy tea, while young people who are summer workers in town sold other soft drinks. Those who did not arrive at the International Village on Tuesday should not miss their favorite foods. The festival is open from 3pm to 9pm tonight and Thursday, and all of the aforementioned booths, which are run by local churches, organizations and businesses, are scheduled to be available. Emcee and festival entertainment coordinator Mikey Dee said the International Village would not be complete without good music and dancing. On Tuesday, the band Radost Tamburitzans played Tamburitza music for dance lovers under the high blue pavilion and attracted a small crowd of locals who grew up dancing a traditional dance known as Kolo. Popular collective dancing performed by dancers who are interconnected to form a chain, usually move in a circular line holding hands with arms down. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Mon Valley Independent Wednesday, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or sign up for our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.

