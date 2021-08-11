Why conservatives around the world have embraced Hungarians Viktor Orbn

Since his second inauguration as Prime Minister of Hungary in 2010, Viktor Orbn has relinquished the country’s democratic systems. Supporter of what he calls an illiberal form of government, Orbn has imposed hostile policies on LGBTQ people and immigrants, and steadily increased his control over Hungary’s public square by hitting the press, academia and judiciary. But the end of his term may be near: Orbn is ready to leave in 2022, and a coalition of six opposition parties, from left to far right, has been formed to defeat him.

Over the past decade, however, Orbn has become a hero to conservatives across Europe and has aroused the interest of the American right wing as well. Last week, Tucker Carlson visited Hungary and, over dinner, praised the Prime Minister as someone from whom the West could learn. On Sunday, at Times, Conservative columnist Ross Douthat explained some of Orbns’ appeals. It is not just his stance against immigration or his moral traditionalism, Douthat wroteWith his Interventions in Hungarian cultural life, attacks on liberal academic centers and spending on conservative ideological projects, are seen as examples of how political power can curb the influence of progressivism.

I recently spoke by phone with Kim Lane Scheppele, a sociology professor at Princeton who is an expert in Hungarian politics and constitutional law. Scheppele met Orbn in the early 1990s, when she was a scholar working with the Hungarian Constitutional Court and he was a growing center-right politician. During our talk, which was edited for length and clarity, we discussed why Orbn has become a model for conservatives around the world, how it can stay strong in Hungary even after leaving office, and what it does, in words of Scheppeles, the ultimate dictator of the twenty-first century.

Orbn is often cited as advocating for an illiberal democracy, but, in an academic article you published a few years ago, you argued that this was a mistranslation. What do you think he actually said and what does he tell us about his style of ruling?

In the speech where Orbn claimed he wanted an illiberal state, he was also talking about what he calls an area of ​​power. He was telling his supporters that what he hoped for was for Hungary to eliminate the political debate through a force field of power, by which he meant: Let us stop the debate over things in politics and let it end. It makes no sense to consider different views because I know what we have to do. Which means he was proposing in that speech to close the usual, democratic political debate, which is exactly what he did once he came to power.

And then, because there was such a strong reaction to him, he withdrew from that phrase into something that might have been more politically acceptable. So first it was Good, they were an illiberal state because we had marginalized the liberals. It was like owning a libation in the United States, and since he described his opponents as liberals, therefore, he was an illiberal. And it did not go so well in the EU, so he eventually turned to this formulation of being a Christian Democrat, and one of the things a Christian Democrat does is give you these values ​​from Christianity that cannot be compromised and that are illiberal because they are against liberal political views. So if the liberal thing is multiculturalism, illiberalism means Hungary for Hungarians.

Right, he has said he is in favor of Christian democracy and translates it as something illiberal and anti-immigration. But can you talk about how important the Christian part is? Christian Democrat is also a phrase we have heard for many, many years in Europe, and generally means a center-right politician committed to European democracy. How does this change?

Yes, he came up with the wording when the European People’s Party, which includes, for example, Angela Merkel’s party, was talking about trying to oust him because he was becoming a dictator. So he agreed on this wording. And then, when he left the Party before he was ousted, he said: Well, look, obviously the EPP, the European People’s Party, has just moved to the left. It’s something that enabled him to position himself in European politics. But Christian Democracy is a very strange thing that Orbn is arguing.

No one has seen him in church. He is not religious at all. It’s a bit like Trump, who also has never been seen in a church. Hungarian Christians are about two-thirds Catholic and one-third Calvinist. And then, after executing a large amount of its Jewish population during World War II, Hungary still has a Jewish community and no one knows how many, because they do not count in the census. The Orbns family was Calvinist. He comes from a minority religion. And yet, in his statements about Christian Democracy within Hungary, he always calls on the Catholic Church.

In general, in Hungary, people are not religious. The last survey I saw showed that about nine percent of Hungarians attend religious services regularly. And part of that, of course, was that the fifty years of communism erased religion from the social structure. But, also, Hungarians are an ironic, skeptical part in general. Even if you go back to medieval Hungary, there are many, say, deviations from the official norms of the church. So it is very strange for Orbn to claim that he represents the Hungarian people being such a good Christian.

Then why does he do it?

There is a whole rhetoric I am using that recalls the period between the wars of the last century. Hungary became independent after World War I in a small version of what it was historically. The area where ethnic Hungarians could concentrate was in the territory that became modern Hungary, and this meant that two-thirds of the territory that had traditionally been Hungarian fell to other countries. Mikls Horthy emerges in this period between the wars with the claim that he will take back these territories and take back these peoples, and he rules as regent on behalf of the Holy Crown of St. Stephen because, according to medieval law, the crown stood for this territory that all the Hungarians were claiming. Horthy then claimed that the crown that the Pope gave to the first Christian king of Hungary was the symbol of Hungarian sovereignty.

When Orbn was Prime Minister for the first time, from 1998 to 2002, one of the things he presided over was the relocation of the Holy Wreath of St. Stephen from the National Museum to Parliament. He was wrapped in the crown, as we speak of American Presidents wrapped in the flag. And the rhetoric that comes with it will be familiar from this period between the wars, when Hungary’s anger at being mistreated by the global community manifested itself through this symbolic and adult Christian language. When Orbn does this now, every Hungarian realizes that he is following in the footsteps of Horthy. Now, of course, Horthy joined World War II on the side of Nazi Germany. This guy ruled the Hungarian Nazi Party. This boy led the deportation of Hungarian Jews to Auschwitz. So this is also part of the mix that every Hungarian will understand.