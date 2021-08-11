The Melbourne blockade was extended for seven days after Victoria registered 20 local COVID-19 cases

Prime Minister Daniel Andrews has confirmed that Melburnians will spend another week in isolation, warning if restrictions are eased now the state can be found quickly battling a similar outbreak in New South Wales.

Main points: Victoria has registered 20 new cases won instead of COVID-19

Five of the cases have not yet been linked to the current blasts

The number of exhibition sites has increased to more than 300, with bus and train itineraries among the latest additions

“This is very challenging for any Victorian who would like to deal with his business, they would like to be open and have a degree of freedom that is simply not possible because of this Delta variant,” he said.

Andrews said that if the state were to open up now, it would see a large number of cases in a “very short span of time”.

“If we were to open up then we would see cases similar to what is happening, tragically, in Sydney now,” he said.

He said the government would make an announcement for more business support “as early as tomorrow”.

Victoria recorded 20 new cases won domestically by COVID-19 from 41,571 test results processed on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 15 are related to current outbreaks and 14 have been quarantined throughout their infectious periods.

The current blockade would end at 20:00 on Thursday, but will now be extended until at least August 19th.

Late Wednesday, Health Chief BrettSutton told ABC Radio Melbourne’s Drive Program that another “incursion” from New South Wales likely caused the latest blast, rather than being linked to the blast that caused Victoria’s fifth blockade.

Space to play or rest, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Listen Duration: 15 minutes 29 seconds 15 m

“We had identified and linked every single case by the day we received zero new cases,” he said.

“So seeing these cases so soon after that and not having a clear purchase for them makes me think they are split.”

“It seems to me that it was a special intervention and that it was dribbled without being tested, without being identified until it exploded in a school and other areas.”

“Many unanswered questions” to ease the stalemate now, says the Prime Minister

Andrews said the discovery of the most mysterious cases was one of the reasons the extension was sought.

“There are many cases, and many cases whose origin is not clear to us, many unanswered questions, many mysteries for us to come out of the deadlock safely now,” he said.

A number of recent local COVID cases have been in the community while they were infectious. ( ABC News: Peter Healy )

But he pointed to the growing percentage of daily cases that were quarantined while being infectious as evidence that the blockade “is working”.

“It’s more than just containing cases, having 14 out of 20 locked up in iso, without risk to public health, as I said earlier this week, that trend will increase. We started with one case, then went on to four or five, we are now 14 years old, “he said.

Professor Sutton said that with more than 12,000 key close contacts across the state and more than 300 exposure sites, it means Melbourne was not in a good position to ease restrictions.

“We have exhibition sites that stretch across the Melbourne metropolitan area, we have cases that are not limited to just a few suburbs to the north and west, they are really widespread,” he said.

But he said he was “sure” the city was moving ahead of the blast.

Late Wednesday, Western Health said it was directing ambulances away from emergency departments at Footscray and Sunshine hospitals “due to a lack of staff associated with the COVID-19 exposure site”.

Loading

The health service said emergency departments remained open to the public for emergency medical care.

The Prime Minister also announced that the cross-border bubble with New South Wales would be further tightened, with permits required for all cross-border residents by Friday evening.

“From 1pm tomorrow, but not implemented until 6pm on Friday, people will need, if they want to use that bubble they will need to get a permit,” he said.

And before anyone says ‘Oh why, why would you do that’, if this virus could pass from Sydney to Byron Bay, to Dubbo, to Armidale, to Tamworth, then only a fool would think it could not. arrived at Albury Me

“Absolutely can, and that’s why we need to go beyond the bubble.”

Follow the top news of COVID-19 from August 11 with a look back at our blog.

COVID-19 Commander Jeroen Weimar offered the following division of 20 new cases:

One is a student at Al-Taqwa College

Five are family members of other students at Al-Taqwa College

Five are family contacts from students at Mount Alexander College

Four cases are related to the Caroline Springs CS Square shopping mall

Three cases (two parents and one child) from a Melton family whose infections are unrelated

Two cases, a father and a son, from the City of Melbourne. The son is a first-grader at St Michael Elementary School and the father is a healthcare worker who last worked at the Melbourne Children’s Eye Clinic at the Royal Children’s Hospital last week. Their infections are also unrelated

Mr Weimar said there were also some apartment buildings linked to father and son cases and contact trackers were addressing those communities today.

He suggested Melburnians face long testing queues at blast hotspots to check estimated waiting time on the health department website and consider the afternoon direction, when demand tended to decrease slightly.

West Melbourne calls for urgent promotion of vaccination access

Communities in western Melbourne, which have borne the brunt of the state’s most cases, are urging the government to rapidly increase the spread of their vaccines.

The Wyndham local government area has recorded more COVID-19 cases than any other in Victoria since the pandemic began.

But the main community-run vaccination center, at the council’s civic center in Werribee, has been open only to those who have meetings from Wednesday to Friday each week.

It is open seven days a week now, in response to the recent outbreak.

Wyndham councilor Jennie Barrera said the vaccination center was also open only to those over 40, but the council was talking to the health department about expanding access so that those aged 18 to 39 could get the vaccine. AstraZeneca.

“We are very hopeful that we can make this happen,” she said.

“There are a growing number of young people turning to AstraZeneca. Anecdotal I have heard of so many people between the ages of 18 and 39 registering with doctors, discussing and taking their AstraZeneca.”

The Prime Minister said that the government plans to continue to expand the number of clinics that AstraZeneca offers to younger Victorians and to further include pharmacists as the spread of vaccines accelerates.

Melton utilizes the racetrack and elementary school among the new exhibition sites

More exposure sites were added last night, including public transportation routes west of Melbourne, which preceded the state blockade.

The Tabcorp Park in Melton, which is the home of Melbourne racing, was also recorded this morning after a case visited the venue on Monday last week.

Anyone who has worked at CS Square in Caroline Springs from Monday to Thursday last week should be tested immediately and quarantined. ( ABC News: Patrick Rocca )

All staff who worked at the CS Square Mall in Caroline Springs between Monday and Thursday last week have been ordered to be tested immediately and quarantined for 14 days as authorities try to contain substantial broadcasting inside the mall.

Greens MP Ellen Sandell, who represents Melbourne state headquarters, said St. Michael Elementary School in North Melbourne had become one of the latest school communities hit by the Delta blast.

Sandell said students and staff in grades 1S and 1D from Thursday last week must be tested and quarantined for 14 days.

Loading

A garden in Gippsland has been closed for a deep preliminary cleaning after a child saw a Melbourne doctor who later tested positive.

Victorian regional communities were relieved of the blockade on Tuesday, but strong restrictions remain on rallies and reopened hospitality facilities.

Australian Ballet cancels the 2021 season

The Australian Ballet has officially canceled the rest of its 2021 season at the Melbourne Arts Center after being unable to perform there for nearly 18 months.

A total of 44 performances that were to take place at the country’s State Theater in the coming months have been postponed until 2022.

The Australian Ballet has held performances in Melbourne, Adelaide and Sydney this year, but has not held a performance at its home in Melbourne, the Arts Center, since March 2020.

The Australian Ballet has not been able to hold a performance at the Melbourne State Theater since March 2020. ( AAP: Julian Smith )

CEO Libby Christie said the organization was in discussions with federal and state governments about financial support.

“Unfortunately, Australian Ballet can no longer continue to prepare for seasons that are unlikely to continue, or appear in theaters with limited capacity,” she said.

“We depend on ticket sales for over 60 percent of our annual revenue.

“The board and management have agreed that in these uncertain times, the company must conserve our financial resources and support our dancers and staff in order to be in good shape and return to the stage when vaccination rates are high and COVID restrictions have been eased. “

Romeo and Juliet would open on Friday, August 27th, Harlequinade on Friday, September 10th, DanceX on Friday, September 24th, and Anna Karenina on Tuesday, October 12th.

Space to play or rest, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Look Duration: 4 minutes 25 seconds 4 m 25 s Businesses are calling for compulsory vaccination (ABC News)

What you need to know about coronavirus:

The form is being uploaded …