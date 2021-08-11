An Amnesty report accuses Ethiopian forces of systematic rape in TigrayExBulletin

International
NAIROBI, Kenya Dozens of women have described shocking sexual assaults by Ethiopian soldiers and allied forces in the country’s Tigray conflict, says an Amnesty International report published Wednesday, and its researcher calls it shocking how the perpetrators emerged without fear. of punishment by their commanders. with
“All these forces from the beginning, everywhere and for a long period of time thought it was perfectly okay with them to commit these crimes, because they clearly felt that they could do it with impunity, nothing stopped them, Donatella Rovera told the Associated Press.
She would not speculate if any leader signaled the rape, which the report says was intended to humiliate both women and their Tigrayan ethnic group. In her years of working to investigate atrocities around the world, these are some of the worst, Rovera said.
More than 1,200 cases of sexual violence were documented by health centers in Tigray between February and April alone, Amnesty said. No one knows the true number during the nine-month conflict, as most health facilities across the region of 6 million people were looted or destroyed.
These figures are likely to be a “small part” of reality, Amnesty said. She interviewed 63 women, along with health workers.
Dozens of women describe being held for days or weeks while being raped multiple times, usually by several men. And 12 other women said they were raped in front of family members. Five women said they were pregnant at the time of the attack. Two said they had nails, gravel and fragments inserted into their vaginas.
“I do not know if they realized I was a person,” one woman told Amnesty, describing how she was attacked in her home by three men. She was four months pregnant at the time.
AP separately has talk to women who described being gang-raped by fighters allied with the Ethiopian army, especially soldiers from neighboring Eritrea, but also fighters with the neighboring Amhara region.
Nariman El-Mofty / AP
Amnesty has not received any charges against Tigray forces, which regained control of much of the Tigray region in late June and have since moved to the Amhara and Afar regions in what they call an attempt to break the blockade on the land. and pressure on Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to step down.
As Ethiopian and allied forces withdrew from most of Tigray in June, some remain in western Tigray, and the Ethiopian government on Tuesday essentially abandoned its unilateral ceasefire. Thirri Abiy all able-bodied citizens.
The Amnesty report calls for sexual violence during the conflict, saying rape and sexual slavery constitute war crimes. Many women in Tigray now live with the physical and mental effects of the attacks including HIV infections and persistent bleeding, she said.
The Ethiopian government has not responded to the report, Rovera said. A spokesman for the attorney general’s office did not respond to a request for an update Wednesday on any investigation.
Earlier this year, the government said three soldiers had been convicted and 25 others charged with rape and other acts of sexual violence. But Amnesty said no information has been made available regarding those trials or other measures to bring the perpetrators to justice.
The Ethiopian government has not allowed human rights scholars in the Tigray region, although a joint investigation into the alleged atrocities is under way by the United Nations Office for Human Rights and the Ethiopian Commission on Human Rights. by the government.
