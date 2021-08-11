International
Diverse group of Albertans calls on Ottawa to fund COVID-19 protection school directly
Two dozen doctors, scientists, union members and university professors in Alberta sent a two-page letter urging Ottawa to bypass the provincial government and directly fund provincial classes to make them safer from COVID-19 broadcasting.
But the urgent call, addressed directly to the prime minister by Albertans concerned about the return of children to school next month, does not appear to result in any dramatic change.
“Many of us are very concerned that there will be a lot of transmission between children when they return to classes, especially with this highly infectious delta variant,” one of the authors, PhD candidate Conor Ruzycki, told CBC News. “I think we’re getting signals that this is happening in the United States.”
The letter requires $ 65 million to provide one HEPA filtration unit in each elementary grade and $ 9.6 million to provide KN95 type masks for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. Another $ 6 million is required to equip all classrooms with CO2 monitors.
“We have lost all confidence that the provincial government will do the right thing to protect the Albertans,” the letter said. “The Alberta government is removing all health measures including testing, tracking and mandatory isolation policies, and is not even providing basic protection for vulnerable children.”
The authors suggest that the Alberta government has failed to pass federal funding that would have made classes safer during the pandemic.
A provincial spokesman called it a false claim.
“Every dollar of funding received through the Safe Classroom Return Fund was immediately allocated to school authorities as soon as it was received by the federal government,” wrote education press secretary Nicole Sparrow, noting that Ottawa transferred $ 262 million to Alberta according to that program.
“We are convinced that all school authorities have been given the support they need to ensure a safe, world-class education for their students.”
She said an “additional guidance document” is being finalized to be issued in mid-August to support the September return to school.
The response from the federal government did not directly address the request to bypass the Kenney government and directly fund school boards.
“Provinces and territories had the flexibility to spend funds according to their priorities,” wrote federal government spokesman Jean-Sebastien Comeau.
He said Ottawa would continue to work with provincial and territorial governments together with indigenous partners “to help Canadians overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.”
