Wildfires on Evia Island “slowly get out of control”

Nearly 900 firefighters are slowly coming under control of a fire that has been raging for nine days on the Greek island of Evia, authorities said.

It comes as new forces are deployed to fight a massive fire on the Peloponnese peninsula.

Greece has begun to calculate the cost of fires that have burned thousands of hectares, leaving three dead, hundreds homeless, causing incalculable damage and overturning the critical tourism season.

The fires have been ignited by the country’s biggest heat wave in decades and authorities have pointed the finger at climate change, which experts say increases the intensity and frequency of such extreme weather events.

Algeria, meanwhile, has become the last Mediterranean country to be hit by devastating fires this summer, with the death toll there rising to 65 after eight people were killed in fires in Turkey earlier this month.

A large multinational force has been deployed to support fire crews on the Greek island of Evia, where the city of Istiaia has been under threat for days.

Remains of an 18th-century Orthodox church after a fire in the village of Kokino Milia in Evia

“I think we can say that the fire fronts are slowly getting out of control,” Istiaia Mayor Yiannis Kontzias told state TV ERT.

“Yesterday, we saw sunlight for the first time in the day,” he said, referring to large clouds of smoke that have choked residents and disrupted flights from water-bombing planes.

But even though the immediate danger receded, Mr Kontzias said local businesses were “facing extinction” in the coming months in a tourism season already devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We missed August, which would keep people here for the next year.”

“(Local) tourism has been destroyed, most (visitors) have left,” he said.

“The damage is huge and the environmental catastrophe will have economic consequences for decades.”

From July 29 to August 11, more than 93,000 hectares were burned in Greece, according to the European Forest Fire Information System. The average area burned during the same period between 2008 and 2020 was 2,330 hectares.

A draft UN assessment seen exclusively by AFP called the Mediterranean a “climate change hotspot” and said rising temperatures and drought had prolonged fire seasons and “doubled the potential combustible area”.

Dimitris Haliotis, the head of a Red Cross team who came to Evia from all over the country in Patras, said “the whole ecosystem has been destroyed” on the island, with the loss of forest animals going into the hundreds.

Theodoros Roumeliotis, president of local hoteliers in the Greek spa town of Aidipsos, said August reserves had fallen by 90%.

“It is a colossal loss,” he told AFP.

“Right now, hotels are forced to return € 1m in canceled bookings,” he said, adding that some operators were unlikely to survive the blow.

The fire situation was most precarious in the mountainous Peloponnese region in Gortynia.

Christos Lambropopoulos, deputy governor for the wider Arcadia region, said efforts were focused on not keeping the fire on Mount Mainalo with dense forests.

“The villages do not look endangered at the moment … but conditions change by the hour,” he told ERT.

Forces in Gortynia have been strengthened to nearly 600 firefighters, including crews from the Czech Republic, Britain, France and Germany.

EU countries and other countries have so far contributed 21 aircraft, 250 vehicles and more than 1,200 firefighters, some of whom would arrive by Friday.

External support has helped avoid an even greater disaster.

“When we arrived, it looked like the whole of Greece was burning,” said one of the French firefighters who arrived last week.

Another 60 firefighters are dealing with a smaller fire in Laconia, in the southeastern Peloponnese, the fire department said.

In Evia, nearly 900 firefighters were deployed, including Cypriots, Moldovans, Poles, Serbs, Slovaks, Romanians and Ukrainians. Serbian, Swedish and Swiss planes and helicopters were among a fleet of seven aircraft providing support.

There have been growing calls in Greece for the resignation of senior public security officials who by June had insisted the country was well prepared.

There was additional outrage over the loss last week of most of Varibobi forest, one of Athens’ last remaining natural reserves.

Deputy Civil Defense Minister Nikos Hardalias said Greece’s resources were “stronger than ever”.

“We faced a unique operational situation with 586 fires in eight days during the worst weather phenomenon in 40 years,” he said.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis this week apologized to the nation for any possible “shortcomings” in the state response. He will hold a press conference on Thursday.