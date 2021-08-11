Why we may not know the winner on election night in Nova Scotia

Young Scots may have to wait an extra day to find out who will form the next provincial government.

Unlike in previous years, the Nova Scotia Election may now halt the vote count at midnight, postponing the results until sometime the next day.

Naomi Shelton, the agency’s director of policy and communications, said that if it appears that the count could go on in the early hours of the morning, the chief election official may decide to stop the count.

“Because of employee fatigue, he may need to consider completing the count at midnight and reconnecting the next day at 10 a.m.,” Shelton said Monday.

“Hopefully this is the last resort, but we want people to be aware of this, so that you are prepared in case it happens.”

Increase of early votes, registration of ballots

Shelton said an increase in early votes is likely to be high counting that midnight on August 17th.

As of Tuesday, a week before Election Day, 68,799 votes had been cast early in return offices, preliminary polls and community polls, compared to just 31,291 at the same point in the 2017 election.

Shelton said that although ballots are submitted early, they cannot be counted early.

“It protects the integrity of the vote,” she said. “We would not like to have any kind of return early in the public eye. This could affect voters who have not yet voted.”

Naomi Shelton is Nova Scotia’s director of election policy and communication. Shelton said an increase in early votes is likely to delay the count after midnight Aug. 17. (Brett Ruskin / CBC)

Nova Scotia Election Law states that early ballots, and those submitted on election day, cannot be counted until the polls close at 20:00.

Shelton said there has also been an increase in written ballots, otherwise known as postal ballots, during these provincial elections.

The registered votes are the only votes that can be counted early, but only at the discretion of the chief electoral official, according to the act.

Shelton said the Nova Scotia election is expected to begin counting the ballots registered as early as 4pm on election day.

As of Tuesday, the agency has processed 6,568 applications for ballot registration, compared to just 1,644 votes at the same point in 2017.

“When there is a high volume of votes in a voter registration poll, the chief election officer will direct that returning officer to start counting them early,” she said.

Security protocols can slow down counting

Shelton said rising voter turnout and ballot counting is likely to be a symptom of the COVID-19 pandemic, as more people want to avoid queues on election day.

The lines may be even longer this year as physical distancing will be implemented, but Sheltonsa said anyone who was in line to vote before 8pm will be able to vote.

Shelton said COVID-19 regulations such as collection restrictions and physical distancing will slow down the counting process.

Shelton said the young Scots should anticipate a delay and urged them to be patient.

“We will do our best to ensure timely returns for unofficial results,” she said.