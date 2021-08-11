Cost of used icebreakers Ottawa is buying from Quebec shipyard close to $ 1 billion

The cost of the three second-hand icebreakers the Liberal federal government is buying from Quebec shipyard Chantier Davie is approaching $ 1 billion as Ottawa continues to tacitly add money to the controversial deal.

The most recent cash infusion came last week when the government gave Davie another $ 68.9 million to continue converting and updating the icebreakers, bringing the total cost for the three vessels to more than $ 912 million.

This represents a significant increase over the $ 610 million starting price announced by the Liberals when they agreed to purchase three civilian icebreakers built in Norway for the Canadian Coast Guard in August 2018.

Both Davie and the Department of Fisheries defended the increased costs and the general agreement in separate statements, saying the agreement would provide much-needed vessels for the Coast Guard to use until new replacements could be built.

The shipyard in Quebec and Ottawa are negotiating a deal for Davie to build six new medium-sized icebreakers in the coming years as part of the federal government’s multibillion-dollar shipbuilding procurement strategy.

Davie’s spokesman, Mathieu Filion, says the shipyard has handed over two of the temporary icebreakers while the third is undergoing conversion work. The Department of Fisheries says it will not surrender until next summer – four years after the agreement is signed.

The icebreakers “are already filling a large strategic gap in Canada’s ability to break ice when it is most needed,” Filion said in a statement. “The unacceptable alternative was to wait a few years for a new fleet to be sent.”

“Prior to joining the Coast Guard fleet, the vessels sought repair and conversion work at Chantier Davie Canada Inc. to ensure they met Canadian regulatory standards and operational requirements,” Fisheries Department spokesman Robin Jahn said in an email.

“Reconstruction and conversion work on temporary intermediate icebreakers will allow the Coast Guard to continue to provide its services during the life of ships and repair periods for existing vessels, while new vessels are being built, ensuring that operational requirements have been met. “

One expert says the added costs should not come as a surprise given what he sees as the political nature of the deal. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the negotiations for the deal during a radio interview in Quebec City in early 2018.

“It was a voting mechanism,” said Rob Huebert, a professor at Calgary University, one of Canada’s leading experts in the Arctic and the Canadian Coast Guard. “Because at the end of the day, we’re going to spend just as much on these used boats (like the new ones).”

Trudeau’s announcement coincided with concerns about a shortage of icebreakers given the age of the Coast Guard’s existing fleet and the fact that the government has not yet completed a plan on when and how it will replace them.

But it also followed a strong lobbying campaign by Davie, the Quebec government and federal opposition parties for Ottawa to hire the shipyard, and Trudeau’s aerial announcement surprised many people — including the company and Coast Guard officials.

A senior Coast Guard official later told The Canadian Press in an interview that the three “temporary” boats, which were purchased without competition, would be used for the next 15 to 20 years.

Huebert suggested that the agreement represented the latest in a federal policy trend that plays a role when it comes to purchasing new vessels for the Royal Canadian Navy and Coast Guard, with the latter having repeatedly the kind of calculations that replace operational necessity.

















This includes the Liberal government’s decision to order two Arctic naval patrol boats from Halifax-based Irving Ships for the Coast Guard, even though the agency responsible for managing Canada’s waterways did not want them.

Huebert also cited the Liberals’ recent decision to have Davie and Vancouver Seaspan each build a new polar icebreaker in the coming years, a move that will improve both shipyards despite the increased agricultural costs of such work. in two yards instead of one.

“So you put the whole figure together and you have one in which decisions are being made to create the Coast Guard fleet that is really being built on what is best for the Liberal party, not what is best for Canada. , “he said to Me

“And the fact that these are going to cost more and more – I think most people knew it was going to happen – illustrates this whole point.”