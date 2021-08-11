International
What happens today with Tropical Storm Fred will determine how it affects South Florida
Tropical Storm Fred is a disorderly tropical storm, south of the eastern tip of the Dominican Republic. There is a major obstacle in its 10,000-foot mountain path that has shattered many tropical systems in the past. The question is, what will happen when Fred gets confused with those mountains later today.
The Freds Center is difficult to define. More than one rotation is visible on the San Juan radar, suggesting that the system is not well-structured for amplification. Hurricane hunters are finding the center somewhat south of its projected position, which could favor a more direct hit in the mountains. Land interaction with the Dominican Republic may have already occurred, which could make the center jump.
The National Hurricane Center forecast and the consensus of computer forecasting models cause storms over the island. Will it crash into the mountains or cross to the north? This is unknown today. This is a situation where a slight deviation in one way or another would make a big difference in what shape the storm is when it comes out the other way.
Also, the actual disintegration of storms adds to the uncertainty. But a normally decomposed storm finds it harder to get back together if its circulation breaks down.
There are other negative factors at play besides the mountains on Freds Road. This is why the National Hurricane Center is not anticipating the system intensifying quickly. The biggest issue now seems to be the dry air surrounding the circulation. The storm must fight the drought to create the storms, which it must create in order to intensify.
The computer analysis is that dry air will continue to affect the system until it reaches the mountains in the Dominican Republic and Haiti later today.
There is still too much moisture to cause heavy rain with the possibility of rapid flooding in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, however.
So the big question for Florida is, what is the circulation status after meeting those mountains? The National Hurricane Center is conservatively predicting that a somewhat organized system will remain. Of course you can, but this is not guaranteed. This is an unpredictable question.
We just have to see. We need to be ready for the circulation to survive so well that it can regenerate to some extent before approaching near South Florida.
High-level winds are predicted to become somewhat hostile when the system, whatever form it takes, approaches the Florida peninsula. If the forecast is correct, it would be another factor in favor of being a weaker system late Friday or early Saturday near South Florida.
In any case, it looks like the Freds moisture envelope will affect the southern Florida peninsula, no matter what. Heavy rainfall periods are expected to begin late Friday, but especially on Saturday. Sunday is a bit of an open question. It depends on the Freds Bay track, and whether it takes its moisture with it, or a storm tail is left behind. Most likely the tail of moisture will continue over the peninsula.
The most favorable atmosphere the storm currently encounters is forecast to be in the Gulf west of Tampa, but the long-range forecast is full of uncertainty. Some of the long-range computer forecasting models indicate that the hostile upper winds they are forecasting over and near South Florida will be released farther north over the Gulf. Others show the opposite. It is also very unclear whether the system will stay afloat after completing its meeting with the Caribbean mountains.
As with South Florida, we need to have a better idea of how things can develop in the Gulf after seeing what is left of the system until tomorrow morning.
Stay tuned.
