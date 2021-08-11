Top 10 world news: Virgin control for Indonesian troops, Covid ‘herd immunity’ and more, World News





In the wake of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, it was hoped that “herd immunity” would start and keep the world safe, but there is bad news, scientists predict this is not possible given the current spread of Delta variantsWith According to Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, head of Oxford Vaccines Group, achieving herd immunity is now considered a “mythical” concept as vaccines have not been able to stop the spread of Covid. Meanwhile, forward one Meeting Troika Plus in Doha, United States, at a State Department conference on Wednesday, called for Of Afghanistan neighboring countries refuse to recognize anyone Kabul regime that has been forcibly imposed. Finally, let’s talk about Ross and Rachel, are they meeting in real life? Click on the titles to read more: ‘Mythical’: Herd immunity is not possible with Delta variant, scientist claims Scientists predict that it will not be possible to achieve herd immunity with the Delta variant spreading across the globe. The United States wants Afghanistan’s neighbors not to recognize the imposed government as the Taliban seize the ninth provincial capital US officials want Afghan neighbors to recognize no forcibly imposed Kabul government, according to Pakistani newspaper Dawn. Rape, Mutilation: Amnesty International presents report on gender-based crimes in Tigray According to a report published by Amnesty International on Wednesday, tens of thousands of women and girls were raped and maimed by Ethiopian and Eritrean troops during the conflict in Tigray. Children and minors can now ask Google to remove their images from Google Search The search engine giant has announced plans to make online activities safer for children by allowing children or their parents to request the expedited removal of child photos from Google search results. Virginity test for female recruits: Indonesian military completes two-finger abuse test The Indonesian army chief of staff recently said that virginity tests would no longer be required for aspiring female soldiers, a practice that has long been denounced by human rights organizations calling it humiliating and traumatic. Lionel Messi ‘extremely happy’ after joining PSG, dreams of winning the Champions League Lionel Messi said on Wednesday that he is ‘extremely happy’ to have joined the star-studded French club Paris St Germain and that his goal is to help the team win the Champions League. North Korea warns of ‘security crisis’ over US-Seoul drills North Korea’s Kim Yong Chol has criticized South Korea and the United States for responding to Pyongyang’s goodwill with “hostile acts.” Western media group Sky News Australia deletes Covid misinformation videos after YouTube bans channel After YouTube banned Sky News Australia from uploading any new videos last week after the organization posted misinformation about Coronavirus, it has recently deleted more than 30 videos discussing unproven Coronavirus concepts. Nurse in Germany suspected of injecting 8,600 with saline instead of COVID-19 vaccine In Friesland, Germany, a police investigation revealed that a Red Cross nurse administered saline solutions instead of the COVID-19 vaccine to about 8,600 people. Ross and Rachel meet? ‘Friends’ fans can not stay calm as Jennifer Aniston-David Schwimmer gossip goes viral Recent rumors suggest that Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer may meet in real life !. Are they?

