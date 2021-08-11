Two UAB students selected to attend international conference on foreign relations – News





Arshnoor Grewal and Banks Stamp will participate in the Young Leaders Initiative in Washington, DC, to connect with ambassadors and learn from other foreign policy experts.

Written by: Dylan Baggiano

Media contact: Yvonne Taunton Stamp and Arshnoor Grewal BanksThe Birmingham Committee on Foreign Relations of Alabama has chosen University of Alabama at Birmingham Honors Grewal Arshnoor College students and Stamp Banks to participate in the American Committee on Foreign Relations Young Leaders Initiative. The conference will be held in Washington, DC, from August 11-14. Only 15-20 new leaders have been selected to participate nationwide. I am honored to be able to attend this national conference and meet the leaders behind American foreign policy, said Grewal, a young graduate of international studies IN College of Arts and Sciences and on a Personalized Road to the College of Honor. I hope to dive in and make connections that will lead me to a career that includes diplomacy and human rights. Student representatives will attend State Department Foreign Service Officer announcements, have lunch with Ambassador Omar Samad, former Afghan Ambassador to France and Canada, attend a podcast episode of Center for Strategic and International Studies The Trade Guys and will participate in a number of study institutes expert announcements. I am extremely grateful for the BCFR willingness to share this experience with me, said Stamp, a young student political science and public administration IN College of Arts and Sciences and on a Personalized Road to the College of Honor. As I pursue a career in public service, the Young Leaders Initiative will allow me to broaden my understanding of foreign policy and operations within the State Department, as well as build lifelong connections with other students. Combining their international relations and public policy interests with human rights, the conference will allow Stamp and Grewal to chart a path to work for the United States government and related units and share their experiences with the next generation. future of students. American Committees on Foreign Relations is a non-partisan, nonprofit organization based in Washington, DC. The ACFR sponsors rigorous and informed foreign policy discussions throughout the United States. It consists of a national confederation of member committees with more than 1,200 members nationwide from Tampa Bay to Santa Barbara. The Washington, DC team connects government agencies, officials, prominent foreign service members, major study centers, consulting firms, businesses, and associations with a unique network of member committees throughout the country.

