News Bureau ILLINOIS

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.-Since COVID-19 reached global pandemic status, many countries have faced braking pressures from both domestic and international broadcasts after experiencing multiple epidemic waves. But according to a new paper co-authored by an urban and environmental economics expert at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, mitigating the novel coronavirus transmission internally should take precedence over international travel bans or restrictions ostensibly aimed at limit the threat of the virus from abroad.
New research from Yilan Xu (“E-Lan SHE”), a professor of agriculture and consumer economics in Illinois, shows evidence from China that imported COVID-19 cases have only a limited effect on a confirmed country’s cases — but only if domestic transmission mitigation mechanisms have kept the virus under control.
“As COVID-19 and its variants continue to spread across the globe, countries need to manage the risks of domestic and international imports at the same time — but the relative magnitudes of those threats change over time and depend heavily on how weak or strong the internal transmission is, “she said.
Broadcasting interventions such as social distancing, wearing masks, testing and timely quarantines are more effective than general travel restrictions, according to the newspaper.
“In addition to international travel bans, you can easily dilute international broadcasting with all sorts of non-pharmaceutical interventions — a double negative test before travelers enter the country; pre-registration of health status; centralized compulsory quarantine; and universal camouflage, for example, “Xu said.” As I said, all interference on the international front would have almost negligible effects if domestic broadcast interventions were not in place or if the domestic virus is already spreading rapidly. exponential. “
Xu and her co-authors conducted a multi-scale geographical analysis of the spread of COVID-19 to determine the amount of risk of importing the virus according to different policy scenarios using evidence from China in the spring of 2020.
Using China’s large-scale mobility and international flight data, the researchers built an integrated network of 284 Chinese cities and 48 countries and regions that calculated the dynamic effects of travel restriction policies and various vectors of infectious disease transmission. , including within the city, between -city and cross-border transmission.
“We found that intra-city transmission was the predominant transmission mechanism in China at the beginning of the explosion, and that all internal transmission mechanisms were significantly drowned or weakened before importation posed a threat,” Xu said. “So the timing of the various interventions matters. While our simulations suggest that import risk is limited when domestic transmission is under control, we also found that cumulative cases in China by the end of April 2020 would be almost 13 times higher if domestic transmissibility had increased to its pre-import pre-control level, and 32 times higher if domestic transmissibility had remained at its pre-content level.
“That is why it is imperative that internal broadcasting be under control.”
The researchers found that even without international travel restrictions and import controls on foreign imports, imported cases would have only a limited effect on the total number of confirmed cases in China, despite extremely low domestic cases.
“This was because the internal transmission mechanisms were significantly suppressed when the import risk emerged,” Xu said. “Although the aggressive control policies of the Chinese government, calibrated to our baseline model, may not be applicable in other countries, our simulations show that import control policies are most effective when domestic broadcasts are suppressed at least in part because uncontrolled domestic transmissions can exponentially magnify the effects of imports. ”
The study fills the gap in the research literature by determining the amount of import risk under different mechanisms, dynamics and interactions of COVID-19 transmission across multiple geographical scales as it spreads within cities, between cities and across national borders, Xu said.
“Our findings provide practical insights into infectious disease control and call for collaborative and coordinated global repression efforts,” she said. “Infectious diseases travel abroad all the time, so it’s kind of a silly thought, ‘We’re just going to interrupt international travel and that’ s it. It will continue on its way. ‘Research highlights the need for a coordinated approach to a global pandemic. Every country really needs to coordinate with each other; and even within the country, each state must coordinate with each other. We are remembering this again as the delta variant continues to spread in the US and abroad. ”
Xu co-authors are Xiaoyi Han, from Xiamen University; Linlin Fan, of Pennsylvania State University; Yi Huang and Minhong Xu, from Nanjing Audit University; and Song Gao, of the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
The paper was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
