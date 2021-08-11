Questions and Answers: President Rusatom Overseas Evgeny Pakermanov: Perspectives

11 August 2021

The Center for Nuclear Technology Research and Development (CNTRD) Russia is building in the Bolivian city of El Alto will serve as a model not only for Latin America but also for the global nuclear industry, said Rusatom Overseas President Evgeny Pakermanov in an interview with World Nuclear NewsWith Rusatom Overseas is a subsidiary of the Russian state-owned nuclear corporation Rosatom, which in July announced the start of construction work on a research reactor facility at CNTRD.

President of Rusatom Overseas Evgeny Pakermanov (Image: Rosatom)

What will CNTRD offer?

Will provide radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases; sterilization of medical equipment; treatment of agricultural production; and the development of science and education. More broadly, it provides socio-political development and an increase in the quality of life of the entire population.

What benefits will it bring to Bolivia?

The CNTRD will enable a wide range of research in various sectors, including industry and ecology, physical, chemical and material sciences, hydromechanics and mining, which will drive Bolivia ‘s technological development. Furthermore, the center will provide Bolivians with access to advanced radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. This means that Bolivian citizens will not need to go abroad to receive nuclear medicine treatment. In terms of agriculture, the CNTRD will enhance the country’s agro-industrial complex and ensure food security. Finally, it is no exaggeration to say that the CNTRD is of great importance for the direction of science and education. It will provide training services for specialists in nuclear physics and related specialties from Bolivia and other Latin American countries, and create the ground for scientific collaboration to address global challenges in ecology, healthcare, and other areas. This is a unique project, not only for Bolivia, but for the entire Latin American region.

What is the construction status of the project?

Bolivia Nuclear Energy Agency (ABEN) and Rusatom Overseas subsidiary JSC GSPI signed a general contract for the construction of the center in September 2017. Currently, the Phase 1 and Phase 2 facilities are being built at a high pace and work is underway to improve of the CNTRD site. This year will bring to life the two key elements of the CNTRD that are of great importance to Bolivia’s healthcare sector: the Cyclotron Radiopharmacy Preclinical Complex (CRPC) and the Multipurpose Radiation Center (MIC).

How will CRPC improve healthcare in Bolivia?

It is equipped with a cyclotron (a particle accelerator) designed to produce a wide range of radiopharmaceuticals. The complex was created to conduct clinical trials of over 5,000 patients a year, which is a significant contribution to the fight against cancer in the country.

What purposes will the MIC serve?

This includes a gamma radiation machine that can process agricultural products and medical devices with ionizing radiation. This method can significantly reduce food losses by up to 50%. Today, up to 100 types of products, including various fruits and vegetables, are treated with ionizing radiation worldwide. Each country has its own right to decide which products should be processed in this way; a technological way for each product is defined and controlled in advance. MIC will process over 70 tons of food products per day.

What are the next steps in implementing the project?

The next phase, which we have already started, is the completion of the construction of the Phase 3 and Phase 4 facilities, respectively the scientific laboratories, and the research reactor itself. We plan to complete this work in 2024.

What will be the other CNTRD facilities?

These include, first of all, a research reactor. This is an innovative installation that allows a wide range of research and work, including the production of radioisotopes for industrial and scientific applications and neutron activation analysis. The reactor also serves as a training tool for nuclear specialists. A research reactor is not designed to generate energy; instead, it provides neutrons for conducting various types of research, thus stimulating the development of multiple sciences. The research reactor will be built during the fourth phase of construction and is expected to be commissioned in 2024 – the year in which we intend to complete the entire project. Let me point out that the research reactor will be built in strict accordance with the norms set by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

How has the project affected the El Alto metropolitan area?

A center like CNTRD promotes scientific collaboration, attracting scientists from around the world to help solve global problems. The CNTRD project will significantly contribute to the development of urban infrastructure and the creation of new jobs for local residents. Under the terms of the contract, about 500 highly skilled jobs are expected to be created for residents of El Alto and La Paz.

How is this project a model for the nuclear industry?

Due to its unique location, the Bolivian CNTRD will certainly become a benchmark for the entire global nuclear industry and create new opportunities for the export of advanced Russian technology to Latin American countries. It’s a full-scale CNTRD project that includes a research reactor, a Cyclotron Radiopharmacy preclinical complex, a Multipurpose Radiation Center and various laboratories. At the same time, the design of centers for nuclear science and technology is flexible and may vary depending on the economic and financial characteristics of the partner country, as well as its level of experience in the nuclear industry. For example, within the center for the nuclear science and technology product line we offer specific solutions for the agriculture and healthcare industries. We also provide services for the modernization and reconstruction of pre-built research reactors. This gives our customers great freedom of choice.