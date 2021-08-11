International
Iran’s Raisi names tough anti-Western line as new foreign minister
DUBAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) – Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raisi appointed an anti-Western diplomat as foreign minister on Wednesday as Iran and the six world powers seek to restore their 2015 nuclear deal.
Raisi, a harsh person under Western sanctions over allegations of human rights abuses while a judge, was sworn in on Aug. 5 with cleric rulers of the Islamic Republic facing growing crises at home and abroad.
A middle-ranking Shiite cleric replaced pragmatist Hassan Rouhani as president after the June election, when his most prominent rivals – including moderates and conservatives – were barred from standing.
Presenting his cabinet to parliament for an expected no-confidence vote, Raisi elected Hossein Amirabdollahian as foreign minister and Javad Owji, a former deputy oil minister and managing director of the state-owned gas company, as oil minister.
Owji also held senior positions in Mofid Economics Group and Petro Mofid Development Holding, two subsidiaries of Setad Ejraiye Farmane Hazrate Emam – Headquarters for the Execution of the Imam’s Order – according to the oil ministry SHANA news agency. Read more
Former Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said in July that his successor’s main task would be to remove oil exports that have been hampered by sanctions.
“Amirabdollahian is a tough diplomat … If the foreign ministry remains responsible for Iran’s nuclear dossier, then obviously Tehran will adopt a very tough line in the talks,” said an Iranian nuclear negotiator who asked not to be named.
Reports in the semi-official Iranian media suggested that the Supreme National Security Council, which reports directly to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, would take over the nuclear talks in Vienna from the foreign ministry, which were led by pragmatists during the presidency. Rouhanit.
Iran and world powers have been negotiating since April to revive the pact that was rejected in 2018 by then-US President Donald Trump, who also reinstated sanctions that have devastated Tehran’s economy by suppressing its oil exports.
A sixth round of talks was held on June 20, with Iranian and Western officials saying key gaps remain to be resolved in the return of Tehran and Washington in full compliance with the pact. Iran has violated the limits of uranium enrichment, a possible path to nuclear weapons, since 2019.
The parties involved in the talks have not yet set a date for the next round of negotiations.
Amirabdollahian is believed to have close ties to Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard, Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah movement and other Iranian representatives in the Middle East.
“Raisi’s election shows that he attaches importance to regional issues in his foreign policy,” said a former Iranian official.
A former ambassador to Bahrain, Amirabdollahian was deputy foreign minister for Arab and African affairs between 2011 and 2016. He was deputy chief of mission at the Iranian embassy in Baghdad from 1997-2001.
NO WOMAN, MUCH SAVINGS
The hardline Iranian-dominated parliament is not expected to challenge Rice’s election to sensitive ministries such as foreign affairs and oil, as presidents elect them only with Khamenei’s approval.
The powers of the president-elect are limited in Iran by those of the supreme leader, who is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, appoints the head of the judiciary, and sets the main policies of the Islamic Republic.
While he did not appoint any women to the cabinet, Raisi appointed several Guard commanders as ministers, including former defense minister and commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Ahmad Vahidi, as his interior minister.
In 2007, the Argentine secured arrest warrants from Interpol for four Iranians, including Wahidi, for their alleged role in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish center in Buenos Aires. Iran has denied any involvement in the bombings that killed 85 people and hundreds of others. others were injured.
Former oil minister Rostam Qasemi, also a Guard commander who ran the elite military organ construction and engineering company in the past, was nominated by Raisi as minister for roads and urbanization.
Written by Parisa Hafezi; Edited by Mark Heinrich and David Evans
