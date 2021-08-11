The Greek island is the New Epicenter of Europe Summer of Disaster





EVIA, Greece Amid twisted cages and burnt trees, Harilaos Tertipis emerged from his dilapidated stables pulling the burnt corpses of his burnt sheep, like many others, into wild fires that have erupted across Greece. As survivors of his herd gathered together on a roadside hill below, the bells on their necks creaked and their feet sang, he said if he had stayed with his animals instead of rushing home for protect his family and home, I would not be here now

As of Wednesday, fires around the northern part of Evia, Greece’s second largest island, had destroyed more than 120,000 hectares of pine forest, destroyed homes and displaced hundreds of people. They have brought aid from more than 20 countries and have been declared a natural disaster of unprecedented proportions by the Greek prime minister.

The fires, triggered by a record heat wave that has hit temperatures as high as 46 degrees Celsius, or 115 degrees Fahrenheit, have sparked political accusations, economic catastrophes and biblical scenes of destruction. But they seem less of a random act of God than another inevitable episode of Europe’s extreme weather caused by man-made climate change, which scientists have now concluded to be irreversible.

Europe has always considered itself a climate leader, last month vowing to cut emissions by 55 percent over the next decade, calling it a creative or destructive moment for the planet. before we reach irreversible turning pointswith But a string of disasters this summer has left many wondering if that turning point is already here, bringing home the sense that climate change is no longer a distant threat to future generations, but an immediate disaster affecting equally rich and poor nations.

Beyond the fires that have been kindled in the American West, or in Turkey and Algeria, virtually no corner of Europe has been affected by a series of devastating disasters, be it fire, flood or heat. High temperatures have caused fires in Sweden, Finland and Norway. Floods once a millennium in Germany, Belgium, Switzerland and the Netherlands killed at least 196 people. Countries in Italy hit more than 118 degrees this week, while parts of the country were burned differently by fire, hit by hailstorms or flooded by floods. It’s not just Greece, said Vasilis Vathrakoyiannis, a spokesman for the Greek fire service. This is the whole European ecosystem.

But the shifting epicenter of the natural disaster has now fallen on Evia, a densely forested island northeast of Athens, once best known for its beekeepers and resin producers, olive groves and coastal resorts, and now a planet of consequences for a planet heated. This week, as firefighters tried to extinguish the blazing fires and helicopters dumped seawater to extinguish the blaze, acres of hillside and burning fields lay beneath white ash, as if dusted with snow. I traveled through winding roads filled with fallen trees and electric wires. The smoke remained low, like a thick fog. Destroyed tree trunks are still burning, and beekeeping hive boxes looked like burnt end tables abandoned in empty fields. Miles away from the fires, the smoke still left a harsh taste in my mouth. The ashes swirled around the cafes where the waitresses constantly softened the tables and the sun drowned out the dense fog with a sickly orange tint.

We lived in paradise, said Babis Apostolou, 59, with tears in his eyes as he watched the scorched earth around his village, Vasilika, on the northern edge of Evia. Now it’s hell.

This week, fires covered new ground. In the southern Peloponnese, where fires killed more than 60 people in 2007, a prolonged spread of fire penetrated forests and homes, causing the evacuation of more than 20 other villages. But many Greeks have refused to leave their homes. Extreme weather Updated August 11, 2021, 10:09 AM ET When police told Argyro Kypraiou, 59, in the village of Evia in Kyrinthos to evacuate on Saturday, she stood up. As the trees across the street lit up, she battled the barrage of burnt air of pine cones and flames with a garden hose. When the water ran out she returned the fire with branches. If we had fled, the houses would have been burned, she said in front of the still burning gorge. A truck rolled over and the driver leaned out the window, shouting at her that there was another fire in the field behind her house. We continue to put out the fires, she shouted. We do not have any other work.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Prime Minister of Greece, has called the last days as the most difficult for our country in decades and promised to compensate the suffering and reforest the land. Residents in northern Evia complained that the government had failed to fly to them with planes dropping water fast enough or that it had waited too long to seek help from the European Union.

Greece’s chief prosecutor has ordered an investigation into whether criminal activity may have started fires, possibly to clear the ground for development. Many here blamed the mysterious arsonists for starting the fire. This is arson, said Mr. Apostolou. I had heard they wanted to install wind turbines. Mr. Tertipis said, I hope the person who set these fires will suffer as much as my pets. But it was also possible that the pointing of the finger by the arsonists stemmed from a sense of helplessness and the need to blame someone someone for a crisis that at least some acknowledged was everyone’s fault.

We all need to make changes, said Irini Anastasiou, 28, who expected fires to continue to occur around the world as the planet warmed up. She looked from the desk of her now empty hotel in Pefki, one of the most hit cities, and saw a dark misty wall over the sea. Usually, you see clearly beyond the mountains, she said. Now you can not see anything. The inhabitants of Evia did what they could. In the town of Prokop, volunteer firefighters set up base at the Forest Museum (focused on man and his relationship with the forest).

Hundreds of boxes filled with supplies for the displaced filled the wooden cabin. They were filled with crackers and cereals and granola bars. Gentle piles of diapers for children and adults reached up to the window. The boxes contained medicines and creams for burning, aloe vera, Flamigel, hydrogel and Flogo Instant Calm Spray, under a sign promoting TWIG, the International Woodland Industries Group.

An international group of emergency workers operated outside the cabin. Some of the 108 firefighters sent from Romania coordinated with Greek army officials and local authorities to put out the blaze. Some volunteers came out with chainsaws to cut down the trees, while those who returned leaned against a wall of bottled water and thought about what had gone wrong. Ioannis Kanellopoulos, 62, blamed heavy snowfall during the winter for breaking so many branches and creating so much burning on the forest floor. But the strong heat did not help. When the fire broke out it was 113 degrees in the shade, he said. He said the previous standard for destruction in the area was a 1977 fire. This fire had eclipsed that amount, he said, and guaranteed it would not be exceeded for years. There is nothing to burn, he said. It’s not California, his friend Spiros Michail, 52, added. That there was nothing left to burn was the usual refrain of the islands. The line of strike with the terrible joke that nature had played on them. But it was not true. There was so much more to burn. At night the fires returned, appearing in the dark hills in the distance like Chinese lanterns. Fires were burned on the side of the road like ghost camps. Stylianos Totos, a forest ranger, stood towards the rod as he looked through binoculars on a hill near Ellinika.

How to access it, he called his colleague in a truck carrying more than a ton of water. He worried that the wind would change direction from east to west and feed the fire with fresh pines. Just before 9pm on Tuesday, one of the small flames ignited, illuminating the entire barren land and the twisted branches around it. Andrea, he shouted. Call inside. But any help, and any change in global behavior, had come too late for Mr. Tertipis and his flock.

Mr. Tertipis, 60, who lost his mother and suffered permanent injuries to his left arm in the 1977 fire, returned from home to his stables before dawn on Sunday. The fire had consumed half of his flock, but left a green plush pine and untouched green field just a few dozen feet away. That’s how it is, in five minutes, it lives or dies, he said, adding that fire just changes all the time. For two days he could not answer the phone or do anything but cry. Then he started cleaning, going through the debris in galoshes, pulling the load after the load, using a sledge modeled by a hook and a broken refrigerator door. He had raised animals all his life, and he said he had no choice but to continue, no matter how unfavorable the weather around him had become. Things may have changed, he said shrugging. What are you going to do? Just give up?

Niki Kitsantonis has contributed to reporting by Evia.

