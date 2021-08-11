Nova Scotia reports 3 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday





Nova Scotia is reporting on Wednesday a new case of COVID-19 and a cure. Two new cases identified are in the central health area, the third case is in the eastern area. All new cases relate to travel, according to a press release from the Department of Health. There are now 19 known active cases in the province. Oneshtë a person hospitalized and in the intensive care unit. Nova Scotia Health Laboratories completed 3,072 tests on Tuesday. As of Wednesday, 76.7 per cent of young Scots have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 67.1 per cent have received two doses. Atlantic Canada case numbers Prince Edward Island reported two cases Tuesday, for a total of six active cases.

New Brunswick reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and has 64 active cases. Most of the active cases are in the Moncton region and are among young people who are not fully vaccinated, the province said.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Monday and there are a total of six active cases. The province lifted its mandatory mask requirements on Tuesday.

