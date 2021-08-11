Nurses plan action day in hospitals across Alberta to increase staffing, wage concerns

Alberta nurses attend information gatherings across the province Wednesday afternoon in a bid to reinforce their concerns that staff shortages, closed hospital beds and payroll reimbursements will affect patient care.

The day of action comes as the province tries to balance its finances with nurses ’pay cuts amid the COVID-19 riots.

“One minute we’re bragging like heroes, we’re being told we’re at the forefront of holding public health care together,” Kevin Champagne, local president with the Alberta United Nurses, told CBC News.

“And then, as the pandemic has progressed over the last 16 months, we are hearing that we are running out of resources.”

The Alberta United Nurses (UNA), which represents approximately 30,000 health care workers across the province, is encouraging its members, colleagues and the public to participate during the holidays and leisure.

In a written statement, the union said Alberta nurses are exhausted, overwhelmed and in need of justice in the workplace.

Information elections are expected to take place Wednesday at 25 jobs across Alberta, including Foothills Medical Center in Calgary. (Alberta Health Services)

“Beds are being closed because hospitals do not have nurses. This is the result of pressure on the system caused by the pandemic and a long history of hiring under-staff nursing staff,” UNA said.

“The returns proposed by the government are an insult to the nurses and will not help Alberta recruit and retain healthcare workers, which is more necessary to keep hospital beds open.”

Information milestones are expected to take place in more than 25 jobs across Alberta.

They will be held in municipalities that include Brooks, Calgary, Camrose, Drayton Valley, Edmonton, Fort McMurray, Jasper, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Red Deer, Stony Plain, Ponoka, Westlockand Whitecourt.

Ongoing labor negotiations

The province and UNA began collective bargaining in January 2020.

In July, Alberta Health Services demanded a three percent pay cut as part of ongoing labor negotiations.

UNA said that in addition to previous reinstatement requirements, the pay cut would reduce compensation by five per cent.

Nurses told CBC News last month that after experiencing the worst pandemic, the relapse resulted in a “big slap in the face.”

Some said they were looking for work outside Alberta.

“I have never seen morale so low,” said emergency registered nurse Jessica McGrath. “We do not have the same spirit as before.”

“We are facing a debt of $ 93 billion”

In response to the day of action, Alberta Finance Minister TravisToewssawe the provincial government is “really grateful” for the hard work and dedication that healthcare professionals have shown during the pandemic.

The United Conservative Party respects the rights of all Albanians to express opinions on issues important to them, he said in a statement Wednesday, adding that the government is committed to standing up for the healthcare system.

“As negotiations continue, my hope is that the unions and their employers will quickly reach a solution that works for everyone and that is in line with the fiscal realities we face,” Finance Minister Travis Toews said in a statement. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press)

“That is why we are calling on Alberta Health Services (AHS) and UNA to work towards a new collective agreement that will bring long-term job stability to the healthcare system,” Toews said.

“Last week, the AHS proposed informal mediation to UNA, in a bid to move towards a settlement agreement. Unfortunately, the union leadership rejected the offer in the hope that informal mediation would allow both parties to work together towards an agreement. . “

However, Toews stressed that Alberta’s debt is a “fiscal reality” that requires “a solution that works for everyone”.

“The reality is that Alberta spends more money per person on health care than the other big provinces, and that can’t go on,” he said.

“We are facing a $ 93 billion debt, and we are spending more than half of the province ‘s operating budget on public sector compensation. We must continue to find efficiencies across the public sector. It is an essential part of restoring health. fiscal and to provide sustainable public services. “