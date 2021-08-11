International
Vietnam is struggling with the explosion of the Delta variant as the success story of COVID-19 was hailed
Announced Vietnam only 1,500 cases of the coronavirus last year, but the number of people infected has now risen to 230,000, the vast majority recorded in the last two months.
Main points:
- Delta type is spreading rapidly in high density areas, especially in Ho Chi Minh City
- Vietnam’s former epicenter Da Nang has imposed a tight blockade to slow the spread of the virus
- Experts believe countries like Australia can do more to help in a global effort to control the pandemic
Throughout 2020, the nation of Southeast Asiawas hailed as one of the best COVID-19 responses in the world.
His combination of strict border closures, his quarantine system and uncompromising blockades meant Vietnam did not see a single coronavirus-related death in the first six months of the pandemic.
But now the country has had more than 4,000 deaths, including 388 reported on Tuesday.
More than 90 percent of his 230,000 cases have been registered since May this year.
Minh Duc Pham, a senior research officer at the Burnet Institute, said a level of complacency is likely to have entered due to Vietnam’s previous success in controlling COVID-19, which relied heavily on tracking contacts and compulsory quarantine.
But Dr Pham, who trained as a doctor in Vietnam and worked for the Vietnamese Ministry of Health, said the fault was largely from the Delta strain.
“Previously, any confirmed case would be automatically hospitalized for isolation, treatment and care.
“However in the current wave, with a number of more than 5,000 [cases] “In the last two weeks, the hospital system is over.”
The delta is “much more contagious and dangerous than previous species,” said Dr Pham, which meant it “had spread rapidly within communities in high-density, confined spaces.”
The Delta variant was first discovered in Vietnam in late April, when the latest explosion began, according to state media.
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s largest city, has become the epicenter of the new wave, surpassing 100,000 cases a few weeks ago.
Larger groups have been discovered in the city’s industrial areas, where tens of thousands of workers operate in relatively confined spaces, Dr Pham said.
Some residents cannot leave the house, even for groceries
T Anh L, an insurance consultant, is working from home in Da Nang, a city in central Vietnam which is heavily dependent on tourism.
Da Nang jumped into a strong blockade in July 2020 when it became the epicenter of Vietnam’s second wave, but rapid blockages and widespread testing put the explosion under control.
MsT Anh said the city had enjoyed about six months of almost total freedom from the end of last year until April 2021.
She was even able to travel for vacations within Vietnam.
But MsT Anh said Da Nang’s current blockade was “super strict”, and the situation in Ho Chi Minh City had shown people the dangers of the current wave.
“Instead of shouting and complaining,” people simply followed government rules, she said.
MsT Anh said during the blockade last year she was able to leave the house for a number of reasons, including her parents’ visit, but now people in her neighborhood could not leave the house, not even to buy food.
Designated volunteers officially bring food and other necessities to the door.
“The food at first was not enough, but then after about a week, it all started[ed] to go the way people can endure, “said MsT Anh.
The local government is paying each person in the closed areas of Da Nang 40,000 dong (about $ 2.40) per day.
Official statistics show that more than half of Vietnam’s workforce is in the informal sector, which means working from home is impossible.
Thang *, who lives about 60 km from the city of Ho Chi Minh in southern Vietnam, said the social welfare system was “really weak”.
“So if you work in the informal sector you do not get much support from the government,” Thang said.
“For the people living at the bottom of the society factory workers, the people in the informal sector things are terrible.”
MsT Anh said there would be many people who did not have enough food to survive.
“Countries like Australia should and can do more”
As of August 7, only 8.2 percent of Vietnam’s population had received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Less than 1 percent were fully vaccinated.
Aiming to vaccinate 80 percent of the population by June 2022, Vietnam has approved a host of vaccines including Russia’s Sputnik V and China’s Sinopharm strike.
Vietnam is actively releasing AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, however, supplies have been severely lacking.
As of early August, she had received only about 8.7 million doses of vaccine through the World Health Organization’s COVAX scheme, just a fraction of what more than 96 million people need.
“As we face an increase in cases, we need to accelerate and strengthen our efforts to vaccinate health workers, the elderly and those with basic conditions to protect them from serious illness and death,” said Kidong Park, WHO Representative in Vietnam, Me
Dr Pham of the Burnet Institute fears the situation will continue to worsen in the coming weeks and months due to the country’s low vaccination rate.
Vietnam Foreign Ministry spokesman Le Thi Thu Hang said last month that the government hoped the international community would “share information, technology, finances and medical supplies, especially vaccines”.
Greater co-operation would help better control the pandemic and get life back to normal, she said.
Dr Pham said he believed that countries “like Australia should and can do more to help countries like Vietnam in a global effort to control the pandemic”.
“The longer the virus circulates in communities, anywhere in the world, the higher the risk of virus mutations and future strains may be even more contagious and jeopardize the effectiveness of current vaccines,” he said.
* Names have been changed to protect identities.
