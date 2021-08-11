How the attack by Iranian planes on a tanker ship is related to the Nuclear Deal

The United States was clearly not a direct target of the Iranian attack. But Washington, along with other naval powers, is the ultimate guarantor of freedom of navigation in the vital American interest of the world’s oceans. The United States shares with other countries the responsibility to uphold this essential principle, to prevent attacks on it, and to punish serious violations.

How should the United States react to Iran on July 31 drone attack IN Mercer Street , a Japanese-owned tanker, with the Liberian flag, managed by Israel, produced from oil in international waters off the coast of Oman, killing the Romanian captain and a member of the British crew?

The United States was clearly not a direct target of the Iranian attack. But Washington, along with other naval powers, is the ultimate guarantor of freedom of navigation in the vital American interest of the world’s oceans. The United States shares with other countries the responsibility to uphold this essential principle, to prevent attacks on it, and to punish serious violations.

At the same time, the ship attack is, of course, part of the wider gray area campaigns that Iran is conducting in multiple arenas with the United States and sometimes separately, sometimes together with Israel. And it would not be wise to detach the naval attack or the gray area campaign from the ongoing negotiations between Iran, the United States and other powers over a possible return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the Iran Plan. Comprehensive Joint Action (JCPOA).

There is obviously a debate going on in Washington about these links and how any response to the ship attack will affect the JCPOA talks. The U.S. decision to identify Iran as the culprit on August 1 and the promise, in the words of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, of an appropriate response, reflects an important stage in the debate over how Washington should act.

It is likely that some key officials in the Biden administration believe that public identification of Iran is a major US step in itself. According to this line of thinking, any role of the US in responding to the Iranian attack by targeting Iranian assets openly or clandestinely, through military action, cyber warfare or other means, would constitute a return to direct confrontation. US-Iran seen for the last time with the assassination of the Iranian Major by the United States. General Qasem Soleimani in January 2020 in retaliation for attacks on US targets in Iraq.

Any such escalation, as this line of reasoning goes, would risk confirming to the Iranian leadership that Washington was not interested in serious diplomacy and could not be trusted. To avoid this danger, supporters of this approach would presumably prefer to applaud an appropriate Israeli response to the attack and limit U.S. efforts to diplomatic statements rather than the United States getting involved in any action.

However, some senior officials will certainly assess that publicly portraying Iran as guilty of the shipwreck will raise expectations for a more substantive U.S. response. They will recognize the loss of U.S. deterrent power if a deadly attack on civilian ships is not met with a strong response.

Missing in this back-and-forth is recognizing the impact of a strong and effective response to Iran’s nuclear negotiations. Far from breaking a possible deal, as some in the White House are certainly worried, a U.S. response to the attack would remove one of the main reasons talks have stalled. For now, there are at least four reasons why an agreement with Iran has not been reached, despite the public commitment of US President Joe Bidens to reach an agreement. A U.S. response to the Mercer Street attack should reduce that number to three.

Why no deal? First, Iran’s financial problems have been alleviated. Starting in 2020, during the days of the campaign of maximum pressure of then US President Donald Trump, and continuing during the Biden administration, a sharp and steady increase in both the price of oil and the volume of crude oil exports the Iranians gave Tehran billions of dollars in unexpected revenue. , reducing the economic urgency of a nuclear deal that would remove many existing sanctions.

Second, Iran acknowledges that the economic benefits of a return to the 2015 agreement are not as great as originally advertised. Even with a new deal, many global banks and companies are likely to be afraid to do business in Iran. So the urge to return to the JCPOA, though true, is not as substantial as was generally thought.

Third, as diplomacy explodes, Iran is making great strides in its nuclear program, bringing it within weeks of what some experts consider nuclear explosionwidely seen as the ability to build a bomb. While that threshold and the exact status of the Iran program are a matter of debate, it is undeniable that Iran has made significant progress toward a nuclear weapons capability in recent months.

And fourth, Tehran and its representatives have aggressively tested the White House both with attacks on ships in the Persian Gulf and through attacks represented by Iran-backed militias on US targets in Iraq without knowing exactly where Washington draws a line. The most common U.S. response so far has been to strike pro-Iranian militia countries northeastern Syria, which sends a message to Tehran that the United States is avoiding conflict, not preventing it. Until that message is clarified, Iran is likely to continue to accelerate its attacks.

An effective U.S. response to the Mercer Street attack would affect Iran’s account in this fourth issue. Such a response could include coordinated actions with partners targeting the naval bases of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, factories that assemble or manufacture parts for military drones, or facilities that support arms exports to Iranian representatives in Iraq, Yemen, Syria, or Lebanon. Alternatively, with the support and participation of a partner, Washington may want to target a wider set of Iranian assets to underscore its capabilities and make Tehran insecure about future U.S. moves. This would be far from accurate actions against represented and simple groups public statements, both invite only further Iranian testing.

The United States and its partners who can go from Britain, directly affected by the attack on Mercer Road, to Israel and the Arab Gulf states do not need to give effective answers. They will not even have to seek credit or public accountability; the message would be clear. Such a response would strengthen prevention in this arena. This would signal to U.S. regional allies that reducing the U.S. military footprint in the Middle East does not mean that Washington is shirking its role as guarantor of international norms, including the important freedom of navigation. And of particular concern to the Biden administration: An effective response would have the benefit of addressing one of the four reasons for the stalemate in the JCPOA negotiations.

Some in the Biden administration will make the opposite argument that an effective response to the deadly Iranian ship attack will scare the Tehran regime, confirm the supreme leader and his new president that the United States is a hostile power that should not be trusted and will even foster an escalation of violence and confrontation. This is a legitimate concern. Most likely, however, is that Iran will view U.S. inaction as an invitation to further testing, raising the very prospect of even more deadly attacks than the one on Mercer Street and further poisoning. potential for diplomacywith

Reasonable people may disagree with the wisdom of the JCPOA revival. But if Washington is committed to that course, the tactical route goes through an effective response to the Mercer Road attack. It will not ensure the success of nuclear diplomacy, but it will remove a major obstacle to a deal.